Krrish 4 पर फिर लगा ब्रेक! जानिए ऋतिक रोशन की अपकमिंग फिल्म का लेटेस्ट अपडेट

RAKESH ROSHAN – HRITHIK ROSHAN: KRRISH 4 POSTPONEMENT…#Krrish4 was scheduled to release on #Diwali 2025 but now it has been postponed, a new release date will be announced soon. directed by #RakeshRoshan & #KaranMalhotra… cast #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/83MZRvlAtH