सुशांत केस में मास्टरमाइंड बुलाने से नाराज़ Sandip Ssingh ने ठोंका अर्णब गोस्वामी पर 200 करोड़ का मानहानि केस

नई दिल्ली। दिवंगत अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन को पूरे चार महीने का समय पूरा हो चुका है। बावजूद इसके अभी तक उनकी मौत की गुत्थी सुलझ नहीं पाई है। केस ड्रग मामले में आकर अटक सा गया है। फारेंसिक रिपोर्ट सामने आने के बाद से सीबीआई ने भी चुप्पी साध ली है। इस बीच शुरूआत से ही केस में सुशांत के करीबी दोस्त संदीप सिंह पर शक किया जा रहा था।
शक के बुनियाद पर न्यूज़ चैनल रिपब्लिक टीवी और अर्णब गोस्वामी ने उन पर कई आरोप लगाए। साथ ही कई स्टिंग ऑपरेशन भी कराए। कई महीनों बाद चुप्पी साधने के बाद आखिरकार अब संदीप ने बड़ा कदम उठाया है। उन्होंने अर्णब गोस्वामी पर मानहानी का केस दर्ज कराया दिया है। दरअसल, संदीप सिंह के वकील ने उनके पर लगाए गए आरोपों पर सफाई देते हुए कहा कि वह बॉलीवुड के जाने-माने प्रोड्यूसर और फिल्ममेकर हैं। चैनल पर काफी लंबे समय से उनके खिलाफ गलत खबरों को दिखाया जा रहा है। जबकि संदीप को यह चैनल तब से जानता है जब से सुशांत के करियर की शुरूआत हुई थी।
You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother? I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it! Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film 'Vande Bharatam'...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul ❤️
वकील का कहना है कि चैनल ने सार्वजनिक रूप से संदीप को सुशांत की मौत का मास्टरमाइंड और खूनी कहा। साथ ही अपने बयानों से सीबीआई की जांच की दिशा को भी बदलना चाहा। उन्होंने यह भी का कहा है कि चैनल पर दिखाई जाने वाली तमाम खबरें बस टीआरपी बंटोरने के लिए चलाई और दिखाई जाती हैं। नोटिस में कुछ बातों का जिक्र किया गया है। चलिए आपको बताते हैं।
नोटिस में कही गई बातें
संदीप सिंह के वकील के मुताबिक चैनल पर 31 जुलाई को स्मिता पारिख नाम की महिला को बुलाया गया था। जिसमें महिला ने संदीप पर आरोप लगाया था कि उनके कहने पर सुशांत के शव को कूपर अस्पताल ले जाया गया था और उनके ही पीआर के किसी व्यक्ति ने सुशांत के शव की तस्वीरें क्लिक कर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर दी थी। नोटिस में दिशा सालियान संग उनके संबंध बताने, झूठे लोगों को चैनल पर बुलाने, उनपर गलत इल्जाम लगाने, सुशांत के ऑफिशियल पेपर्स रखने, #ArrestSsandipSingh, संदीप को गिरफ्तार करने, जैसी बातें शामिल की गई है।
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
इन सभी आरोपों के चलते संदीप सिंह ने रिपब्लिक टीवी पर धारा 499 और 500 के तहत 200 करोड़ रुपयों का जुर्माना ठोका है। साथ ही उनसे माफी मांगी जाने की भी बात कही है। आपको बता दें सुशांत संदीप और एक्ट्रेस अंकिता लोखड़े तीनों ही करीबी दोस्त हुआ करते थे। सुशांत के देहांत वाले दिन संदीप को उनकी बहन मीतू सिंह संग अस्पताल में स्पॉट किया गया था।