scriptMI vs RR: चीते की तरह गेंद पर झपटे हेटमायर, वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचा दी सनसनी | ipl 2024 mi vs rr shimron hetmyer r ashwin stunning catches against mu | Patrika News
Home / Sports / Cricket

MI vs RR: चीते की तरह गेंद पर झपटे हेटमायर, वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचा दी सनसनी

Published: Apr 01, 2024 10:03:15 pm

Submitted by:

Vivek Kumar Singh

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2024 के 14वें मुकाबले में राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाड़ियों ने मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ न सिर्फ शानदार गेंदबाजी की बल्कि बेहतरीन फील्डिंग करते हुए कई हैरतअंगेज कैच लपके।

hetmyer.jpg
मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने मुंबई इंडियंस को शानदार गेंदबाजी और बेहतरीन फील्डिंग के दम पर सिर्फ 125 रन पर रोक दिया। सोमवार की शाम को आईपीएल 2024 के 14वें मुकाबले में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया और उनके गेंदबाजों ने कप्तान के फैसले को पहले ही ओवर में सही साबित कर दिया। इसके बाद फील्डर्स ने भी अपनी फील्डिंग से कई हैरतअंगेज कैच लपके और मुंबई को 125 पर रोकने में महत्वपूर्ण भमिका निभाई।
हेटमायर और अश्विन ने लपके शानदार कैच

इस दौरान शिमरन हेटमायर और रवि अश्विन के कैच का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। 12वें ओवर की पहली गेंद पर मुंबई इंडियंस के बल्लेबाज पीयूष चावला ने प्वाइंट की दिशा से गेंद को बाउंड्री की ओर भेजने की कोशिश की लेकिन शिमरन हेटमायर ने चीते की तरह छलांग लगाई और गेंद को लपक लिया। इसके बाद 14वें ओवर की दूसरी गेंद पर उसी दिशा में फिर से ऐसा ही नजारा देखने को मिला। इस बार हेटमायर की जगह 37 साल के रवि अश्विन थे।
चहल और बोल्ट ने चटकाए 3-3 विकेट

अश्विन ने अपनी बाई ओर छलांग लगाते हुए तिलक वर्मा का कैच लपका और मुंबई की रही सही उम्मीदों पर पानी फेर दिया। इस मुकाबले में अश्विन ने 4 ओवर की गेंदबाजी की लेकिन उन्हें कोई सफलता नहीं मिली। ट्रेंट बोल्ट और युजवेंद्र चहल ने 3-3 विकेट चटकाए तो नांद्रे बर्गर ने 2 और आवेश खान ने एक विकेट हासिल किया। मुंबई की टीम ने पहले 4 विकेट सिर्फ 20 रन के स्कोर पर गंवा दिए थे। इसके बाद तिलक वर्मा और हार्दिक पंड्या ने 30+ पारी खेल टीम को 125 तक पहुंचाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई।

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो