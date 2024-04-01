MI vs RR: चीते की तरह गेंद पर झपटे हेटमायर, वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचा दी सनसनी

🔝 class fielding 👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2024
The @rajasthanroyals' fielders backing their bowlers excellently 🤝
Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/i8u1GtNzdk
Published: Apr 01, 2024 10:03:15 pm
Vivek Kumar Singh
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2024 के 14वें मुकाबले में राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाड़ियों ने मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ न सिर्फ शानदार गेंदबाजी की बल्कि बेहतरीन फील्डिंग करते हुए कई हैरतअंगेज कैच लपके।
🔝 class fielding 👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2024
The @rajasthanroyals' fielders backing their bowlers excellently 🤝
Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/i8u1GtNzdk