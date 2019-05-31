पत्रिका की Learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Cream" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To cream off big profits

मुनाफा बटोरना

(The new policy enables smaller banks to cream off big profits during lending booms.)

Cream

बुरी तरह से पराजित करना

(We have creamed our rival on their home court.)

Cream

नष्ट होना/नुकसान पहुंचना

(My camera got creamed when I dropped it.)

Cream

फेंटना

(He creamed the eggs, butter and sugar together.)

Cream the milk

दूध से मलाई निकालना

(She creamed the milk.)

Cream off the best

उत्तम को चुनना

(The best pupils will be creamed off for special training.)

Creamy complexion

चिकना और सफेद रंग

(a creamy complexion is admired by all.)

creaminess

मलाईपन

(The creaminess of the substance was removed.)

peaches and cream

चेहरे की मुलायम त्वचा/रंग

(I've heard that women in older times actually bathed with milk to maintain a peaches-and-cream complexion.)

peaches and cream

अत्यन्त आसान/उत्तम स्थिति

(Our company had a bit of a rocky start, but everything's been peaches and cream for the last few months.)

the cream of the crop

वर्ग में श्रेष्ठ

(We need to draft this player- he's definitely the cream of the crop.)