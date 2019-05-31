Learn English: "Cream" शब्द पर ये शानदार स्पेलिंग्स सीखकर बोलिए शानदार इंग्लिश
Sunil Sharma | Publish: May, 31 2019 03:32:28 PM (IST) शिक्षा
पत्रिका की Learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Cream" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...
To cream off big profits
मुनाफा बटोरना
(The new policy enables smaller banks to cream off big profits during lending booms.)
Cream
बुरी तरह से पराजित करना
(We have creamed our rival on their home court.)
Cream
नष्ट होना/नुकसान पहुंचना
(My camera got creamed when I dropped it.)
Cream
फेंटना
(He creamed the eggs, butter and sugar together.)
Cream the milk
दूध से मलाई निकालना
(She creamed the milk.)
Cream off the best
उत्तम को चुनना
(The best pupils will be creamed off for special training.)
Creamy complexion
चिकना और सफेद रंग
(a creamy complexion is admired by all.)
creaminess
मलाईपन
(The creaminess of the substance was removed.)
peaches and cream
चेहरे की मुलायम त्वचा/रंग
(I've heard that women in older times actually bathed with milk to maintain a peaches-and-cream complexion.)
peaches and cream
अत्यन्त आसान/उत्तम स्थिति
(Our company had a bit of a rocky start, but everything's been peaches and cream for the last few months.)
the cream of the crop
वर्ग में श्रेष्ठ
(We need to draft this player- he's definitely the cream of the crop.)
