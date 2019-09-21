Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Grey" एवं "Purple" शब्दों से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

Greying fast

वृद्धजनों की बढ़ती संख्या

(Italy is greying faster than any other European country.)

Grey beard

सफेद/भूरी दाढ़ी

( He is short with a grey beard.)

Grey population

आबादी जिसमें बूढ़े लोगों की संख्या बढ़ रही हो

(Japan's greying population will drive up medical and pension payments.)

Grey water

पूर्व में काम में लिए गए जल को पुन: काम में लेना

(Water companies are testing recycling units which take grey water and clean it up sufficiently for flushing toilets.)

shades of grey

अस्पष्ट होना

(The film presents a straightforward choice between good and evil, with no shades of grey.)

steel grey

गहरा भूरा रंग

(The sky turned steel grey.)

Purple

बैंगनी

(He admired the queen's resplendent purple robes.)

purple

पेचीदा लेखन

(Despite occasional patches of purple prose, the book is mostly clear and incisive.)

Purplish

बैंगनी रंग का

(He has a purplish birthmark on his cheek.)

Purple state

दोनों दलों के लिए समान मतदान करने वाला राज्य

(Whoever is going to win the election will have to focus their power on swinging the purple states of the country in their favour.)