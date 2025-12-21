Aries Yearly Horoscope 2026: Discover 3 Major Changes That Will Transform Your Life

From January to March, you will get opportunities to advance in your work through your efforts. Although the lord of the karma sector is in the twelfth house in the first quarter of the year, Mars's strong position will provide you with enthusiasm and energy. Mars will act as a driving force for you, allowing you to engage in your tasks with greater activity and dedication. This is an opportune time for career advancement or seizing new business opportunities. Saturn's position may also lead to long-distance travel for work. The position of the lord of the fifth house will bring enthusiasm for new work. Mentally, you will be inclined to adopt new strategies in your work. You will work with physical activity, and your leadership skills will be effectively utilised. Saturn's influence may also lead to a change of location for work.