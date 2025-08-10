Bhadrapada 2025 Vrat and Festival List: Ganesh Chaturthi, Kajari Teej, and More

Bhadrapada Vrat List 2025: The sixth month of the Hindu Panchang is called Bhadrapada. The month of Bhado has arrived, starting from 10 August, and this month enhances the festive atmosphere and the observance of religious fasts. This month is not only considered sacred from a religious point of view, but the fasts and festivals that fall in this month also add devotion, faith, and cultural vibrancy to our lives. According to the scriptures, there are many festivals in this holy month that hold great traditional and mythological significance. For example, on the Ashtami Tithi, with Rohini Nakshatra and Vrishabha Lagna, Lord Shri Krishna took birth on Earth, further increasing its importance. Let's know about some special fasts and festivals falling in the month of Bhado and their significance.
On the Ashtami Tithi of this month, with Rohini Nakshatra and Vrishabha Lagna, Lord Shri Krishna was born; therefore, the religious significance of this month increases even more. Also, Hartalika Teej, Aja Ekadashi, Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, Jain Paryushan Parva, etc., are also celebrated in this month. Furthermore, bathing in sacred rivers, especially the Ganga river, holds immense importance in this month. Performing charitable deeds in this month also brings auspicious results to the devotee.
|Date
|Fast / Festival
|12 August
|Sankashti Chaturthi, Bahula Chaturthi, Kajari Teej
|14 August
|Balram Jayanti
|15 August
|Krishna Janmashtami (Monthly), Sheetla Satam, Independence Day, Adyakali Jayanti
|16 August
|Dahi Handi, Karthigai, Kalaashtami (Monthly)
|17 August
|Simha Sankranti, Malayalam New Year
|19 August
|Aja Ekadashi
|20 August
|Pradosh Vrat (Wednesday)
|21 August
|Shivaratri (Monthly)
|22 August
|Pithori Amavasya, Darsha Amavasya
|23 August
|Bhadrapada Amavasya
|25 August
|Varaha Jayanti
|26 August
|Hartalika Teej, Gauri Habba
|27 August
|Ganesh Chaturthi, Vinayak Chaturthi
|28 August
|Skanda Shashthi, Rishi Panchami
|30 August
|Lalita Saptami
|31 August
|Radha Ashtami, Durga Ashtami (Monthly), Mahalakshmi Vrat commencement
|01 September
|Jyeshtha Gauri Puja, Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan
|03 September
|Parivartini Ekadashi
|04 September
|Vamana Jayanti, Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti, Kalki Dwadashi
|05 September
|Onam, Pradosh Vrat (Friday), Teacher's Day
|06 September
|Ganesh Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi
|07 September
|Bhadrapada Purnima Vrat, Lunar Eclipse
Kajari Teej is specifically celebrated on the Purnima (full moon) of the Sawan month, which will begin on 12 August this year. Kajari Teej is an important festival of Indian culture, especially celebrated in North India. This festival is particularly significant for women, who pray for the long life and happy life of their husbands on this day.
On 20 August, Wednesday, Pradosh Vrat falls in Bhado. This special fast is an important observance dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi. It is believed that this fast brings peace, health, and spiritual energy to life.
This Teej, celebrated in the month of Bhado, is considered very special. Hartalika Teej is celebrated on 26 August. Women observe this fast for the happiness of their married life and the long life of their husbands. This fast is observed in remembrance of the reunion of Mother Parvati and Lord Shiva.
On the auspicious day of 15 August, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is celebrated. Janmashtami is celebrated in remembrance of the birth of Lord Shri Krishna, who descended to Earth to protect dharma and destroy adharma. This day is filled with devotion, fasting, and the spirit of Rasleela.
This special day is celebrated on 27 August. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the symbol of wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles. Devotees lovingly worship the idol of Gajanan and celebrate the festival for ten days.
31 August Bhado – Radha Ashtami, Durga Ashtami (Monthly), and the commencement of Mahalakshmi Vrat. Radha Ashtami is a celebration of the divine love and devotion of Shree Radha Rani. Similarly, the monthly Durga Ashtami is a day to worship Shakti and awaken inner strength. The Mahalakshmi Vrat begins with a wish for wealth, good fortune, and peace and happiness.
On 6 September, Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi are observed. This special day is a festival of the worship of the infinite form of Lord Vishnu, who is considered to liberate from all sorrows and bonds. On this day, Ganesh Visarjan also takes place, making it even more special.