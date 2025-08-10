10 August 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Bhadrapada 2025 Vrat and Festival List: Ganesh Chaturthi, Kajari Teej, and More

Let's explore the various fasts and festivals celebrated in this month and their significance.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 10, 2025

Image: AI

Bhadrapada Vrat List 2025: The sixth month of the Hindu Panchang is called Bhadrapada. The month of Bhado has arrived, starting from 10 August, and this month enhances the festive atmosphere and the observance of religious fasts. This month is not only considered sacred from a religious point of view, but the fasts and festivals that fall in this month also add devotion, faith, and cultural vibrancy to our lives. According to the scriptures, there are many festivals in this holy month that hold great traditional and mythological significance. For example, on the Ashtami Tithi, with Rohini Nakshatra and Vrishabha Lagna, Lord Shri Krishna took birth on Earth, further increasing its importance. Let's know about some special fasts and festivals falling in the month of Bhado and their significance.

Fasts and Festivals in the Month of Bhado

On the Ashtami Tithi of this month, with Rohini Nakshatra and Vrishabha Lagna, Lord Shri Krishna was born; therefore, the religious significance of this month increases even more. Also, Hartalika Teej, Aja Ekadashi, Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, Jain Paryushan Parva, etc., are also celebrated in this month. Furthermore, bathing in sacred rivers, especially the Ganga river, holds immense importance in this month. Performing charitable deeds in this month also brings auspicious results to the devotee.



































































































DateFast / Festival
12 AugustSankashti Chaturthi, Bahula Chaturthi, Kajari Teej
14 AugustBalram Jayanti
15 AugustKrishna Janmashtami (Monthly), Sheetla Satam, Independence Day, Adyakali Jayanti
16 AugustDahi Handi, Karthigai, Kalaashtami (Monthly)
17 AugustSimha Sankranti, Malayalam New Year
19 AugustAja Ekadashi
20 AugustPradosh Vrat (Wednesday)
21 AugustShivaratri (Monthly)
22 AugustPithori Amavasya, Darsha Amavasya
23 AugustBhadrapada Amavasya
25 AugustVaraha Jayanti
26 AugustHartalika Teej, Gauri Habba
27 AugustGanesh Chaturthi, Vinayak Chaturthi
28 AugustSkanda Shashthi, Rishi Panchami
30 AugustLalita Saptami
31 AugustRadha Ashtami, Durga Ashtami (Monthly), Mahalakshmi Vrat commencement
01 SeptemberJyeshtha Gauri Puja, Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan
03 SeptemberParivartini Ekadashi
04 SeptemberVamana Jayanti, Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti, Kalki Dwadashi
05 SeptemberOnam, Pradosh Vrat (Friday), Teacher's Day
06 SeptemberGanesh Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi
07 SeptemberBhadrapada Purnima Vrat, Lunar Eclipse

The True Significance of Some Major Festivals of the Month of Bhado

Kajari Teej

Kajari Teej is specifically celebrated on the Purnima (full moon) of the Sawan month, which will begin on 12 August this year. Kajari Teej is an important festival of Indian culture, especially celebrated in North India. This festival is particularly significant for women, who pray for the long life and happy life of their husbands on this day.

Pradosh Vrat

On 20 August, Wednesday, Pradosh Vrat falls in Bhado. This special fast is an important observance dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi. It is believed that this fast brings peace, health, and spiritual energy to life.

Hartalika Teej

This Teej, celebrated in the month of Bhado, is considered very special. Hartalika Teej is celebrated on 26 August. Women observe this fast for the happiness of their married life and the long life of their husbands. This fast is observed in remembrance of the reunion of Mother Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami

On the auspicious day of 15 August, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is celebrated. Janmashtami is celebrated in remembrance of the birth of Lord Shri Krishna, who descended to Earth to protect dharma and destroy adharma. This day is filled with devotion, fasting, and the spirit of Rasleela.

Ganesh Chaturthi and Vinayak Chaturthi

This special day is celebrated on 27 August. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the symbol of wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles. Devotees lovingly worship the idol of Gajanan and celebrate the festival for ten days.

Radha Ashtami, Durga Ashtami (Monthly), and Commencement of Mahalakshmi Vrat

31 August Bhado – Radha Ashtami, Durga Ashtami (Monthly), and the commencement of Mahalakshmi Vrat. Radha Ashtami is a celebration of the divine love and devotion of Shree Radha Rani. Similarly, the monthly Durga Ashtami is a day to worship Shakti and awaken inner strength. The Mahalakshmi Vrat begins with a wish for wealth, good fortune, and peace and happiness.

Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi

On 6 September, Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi are observed. This special day is a festival of the worship of the infinite form of Lord Vishnu, who is considered to liberate from all sorrows and bonds. On this day, Ganesh Visarjan also takes place, making it even more special.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Festival Vrat

Ganesh-Chaturthi

janmashtami

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 12:41 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Bhadrapada 2025 Vrat and Festival List: Ganesh Chaturthi, Kajari Teej, and More
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.