Bhadrapada 2025 Vrat and Festival List: Ganesh Chaturthi, Kajari Teej, and More

Bhadrapada Vrat List 2025: The sixth month of the Hindu Panchang is called Bhadrapada. The month of Bhado has arrived, starting from 10 August, and this month enhances the festive atmosphere and the observance of religious fasts. This month is not only considered sacred from a religious point of view, but the fasts and festivals that fall in this month also add devotion, faith, and cultural vibrancy to our lives. According to the scriptures, there are many festivals in this holy month that hold great traditional and mythological significance. For example, on the Ashtami Tithi, with Rohini Nakshatra and Vrishabha Lagna, Lord Shri Krishna took birth on Earth, further increasing its importance. Let's know about some special fasts and festivals falling in the month of Bhado and their significance.