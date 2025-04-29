scriptBanke Bihari’s ‘Charan Darshan’ Only on Akshaya Tritiya | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Banke Bihari’s ‘Charan Darshan’ Only on Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an extremely auspicious and sacred day in Hinduism. This festival is celebrated every year on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakh month. On this day, very special darshan of the deity takes place at the Banke Bihari Temple. Let’s understand the significance of this darshan and how it takes place.

Apr 29, 2025 / 10:54 am

Patrika Desk

banke bihari charan darshan

Banke Bihari Ji

The significance of Akshaya Tritiya is not only religious but also deeply connected to spiritual experiences. In the famous Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, a unique tradition called ‘Charan Darshan’ is observed on this day. Throughout the year, the feet of Lord Banke Bihari Ji remain covered with cloth, but on Akshaya Tritiya, devotees have the privilege of witnessing the Lord’s sacred feet. This opportunity is considered extremely rare and auspicious for devotees.

Understanding the Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

It is believed that any task begun on this day is guaranteed success, and its merits never diminish. Therefore, activities like gold purchases, housewarmings, weddings, yagnas (sacrificial rites), and worship are performed on this day without needing a specific auspicious time. It is called a day that bestows ‘Akshaya Punya’ (inexhaustible merit).

The Belief Behind Charan Darshan on Akshaya Tritiya

The roots of this special tradition lie in the devotion of Swami Haridas Ji. Swami Haridas Ji, a great devotee of Lord Krishna, dedicated his entire life to the service and worship of the Lord. Once, needing funds for service work, Swami Haridas Ji prayed to the Lord. It is said that pleased by his penance and devotion, the Lord manifested gold coins from His feet. Thereafter, whenever needed, gold coins would appear from the Lord’s feet. This is why the Lord’s feet are always covered with cloth, and only on the special occasion of Akshaya Tritiya are they revealed.
This experience of Swami Haridas Ji strengthened the belief among the devotees of Vrindavan that the Lord’s feet are the source of all happiness, prosperity, and spiritual bliss. Since then, the tradition has continued that only on Akshaya Tritiya are the Lord’s feet revealed, so that devotees may receive blessings and Akshaya Punya.

A Sea of Devotees in Vrindavan

On Akshaya Tritiya, Vrindavan is flooded with devotees. Lakhs of devotees come from far and wide to witness the Charan Darshan of Banke Bihari Ji. Special arrangements are made in the temple on this day. As soon as the curtain is removed from the Lord’s feet, devotees throng to catch a glimpse. This darshan lasts only a few moments, but devotees believe that witnessing the Lord’s feet during these moments ends all their sorrows and brings happiness and prosperity to their lives.

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Banke Bihari’s ‘Charan Darshan’ Only on Akshaya Tritiya

