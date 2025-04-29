Banke Bihari’s ‘Charan Darshan’ Only on Akshaya Tritiya

Understanding the Significance of Akshaya Tritiya It is believed that any task begun on this day is guaranteed success, and its merits never diminish. Therefore, activities like gold purchases, housewarmings, weddings, yagnas (sacrificial rites), and worship are performed on this day without needing a specific auspicious time. It is called a day that bestows ‘Akshaya Punya’ (inexhaustible merit).

The Belief Behind Charan Darshan on Akshaya Tritiya The roots of this special tradition lie in the devotion of Swami Haridas Ji. Swami Haridas Ji, a great devotee of Lord Krishna, dedicated his entire life to the service and worship of the Lord. Once, needing funds for service work, Swami Haridas Ji prayed to the Lord. It is said that pleased by his penance and devotion, the Lord manifested gold coins from His feet. Thereafter, whenever needed, gold coins would appear from the Lord’s feet. This is why the Lord’s feet are always covered with cloth, and only on the special occasion of Akshaya Tritiya are they revealed.

This experience of Swami Haridas Ji strengthened the belief among the devotees of Vrindavan that the Lord’s feet are the source of all happiness, prosperity, and spiritual bliss. Since then, the tradition has continued that only on Akshaya Tritiya are the Lord’s feet revealed, so that devotees may receive blessings and Akshaya Punya.