7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Astrology and Spirituality

Venus-Mars Planetary War 2026: A Rare Event is About to Occur, Affecting Relationships of These Zodiac Signs

The Venus-Mars planetary war comes not to break relationships, but to reveal the truth. This is not a time for fear, but for clear communication. If handled correctly, this very conflict can elevate a relationship to a new level.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

Venus Mars Planetary War 2026 (pc: gemini generated)

Venus Mars Planetary War 2026 (Image: AI)

If your relationship has suddenly become strained lately, small matters are escalating into major arguments, or you're feeling an unusual sense of unease while talking to your partner, don't dismiss it as just a bad mood or post-holiday blues. According to Vedic astrology, a rare and potent astrological event called a Planetary War is occurring today, January 7, 2026. On this day, Venus and Mars will align at the same degree in Sagittarius, directly impacting relationships, love, and commitment.

What is a Planetary War?

In Vedic astrology, when two powerful planets come very close to each other at the same degree, it is called a Planetary War. In this situation, both planets "clash" for control over the same area, the same energy, and an individual's life. This time, the war is between Venus and Mars, considered the most significant planets for relationships.

Venus vs. Mars: A Clash of Love and Anger

Mars symbolises aggression, anger, ego, and action, while Venus represents love, peace, understanding, and balance. In this war, Mars is considered dominant. This means suppressed emotions may surface. People might say things they've held back for a long time. This might seem daunting, but it's also an opportunity for truth to move relationships forward.

Why the Next 24 Hours Are Crucial

This Planetary War is not very long, but its energy peaks for about 24 hours. During this time, relationships might face an "now or never" moment. If conversations are honest and boundaries are set during this period, the path forward can become clear. Remaining silent might lead to regret later.

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected

Sagittarius: The conflict is in your sign; the question of freedom versus commitment will arise.

Gemini: Tension in marriage and partnerships, but talking can deepen the relationship.

Aries: Mars is the ruler of your sign, your energy is at its peak—channel it into solutions, not arguments.

How to Handle Relationships Today (Relationship Tips)

Have important conversations face-to-face or over a call, not via text.

If you feel angry, go for a walk or exercise.

Ask your partner: "What is our next big goal together?"

Published on:

07 Jan 2026 11:08 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Venus-Mars Planetary War 2026: A Rare Event is About to Occur, Affecting Relationships of These Zodiac Signs

