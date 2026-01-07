Venus-Mars Planetary War 2026: A Rare Event is About to Occur, Affecting Relationships of These Zodiac Signs

Venus Mars Planetary War 2026 (Image: AI)
If your relationship has suddenly become strained lately, small matters are escalating into major arguments, or you're feeling an unusual sense of unease while talking to your partner, don't dismiss it as just a bad mood or post-holiday blues. According to Vedic astrology, a rare and potent astrological event called a Planetary War is occurring today, January 7, 2026. On this day, Venus and Mars will align at the same degree in Sagittarius, directly impacting relationships, love, and commitment.
In Vedic astrology, when two powerful planets come very close to each other at the same degree, it is called a Planetary War. In this situation, both planets "clash" for control over the same area, the same energy, and an individual's life. This time, the war is between Venus and Mars, considered the most significant planets for relationships.
Mars symbolises aggression, anger, ego, and action, while Venus represents love, peace, understanding, and balance. In this war, Mars is considered dominant. This means suppressed emotions may surface. People might say things they've held back for a long time. This might seem daunting, but it's also an opportunity for truth to move relationships forward.
This Planetary War is not very long, but its energy peaks for about 24 hours. During this time, relationships might face an "now or never" moment. If conversations are honest and boundaries are set during this period, the path forward can become clear. Remaining silent might lead to regret later.
Sagittarius: The conflict is in your sign; the question of freedom versus commitment will arise.
Gemini: Tension in marriage and partnerships, but talking can deepen the relationship.
Aries: Mars is the ruler of your sign, your energy is at its peak—channel it into solutions, not arguments.
Have important conversations face-to-face or over a call, not via text.
If you feel angry, go for a walk or exercise.
Ask your partner: "What is our next big goal together?"
