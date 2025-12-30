30 December 2025,

Tuesday

Astrology and Spirituality

Easy Vastu Tips for New Year 2026: Adopt these simple Vastu remedies for a year of success and prosperity

If you adopt simple Vastu remedies in the new year 2026, happiness, prosperity, and positive energy will be maintained throughout the year.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Easy Vastu Tips(PC: GEMINI GENERATED)

Easy Vastu Tips(PC: GEMINI GENERATED)

The beginning of a new year brings new hopes, new dreams, and new energy for everyone. Every person desires that the coming year brings them happiness, peace, success, and prosperity. According to Vastu Shastra, if the new year begins with the right remedies, many life problems automatically start to reduce. Considering the special planetary positions in the year 2026, by adopting some simple Vastu remedies, you can gain positive energy and good fortune throughout the year.

Importance of Home Cleaning in New Year

According to Vastu Shastra, Goddess Lakshmi resides where there is cleanliness. Before the arrival of the new year, thoroughly clean every corner of the house. Remove old items accumulated in the prayer room, kitchen, bedroom, and especially under the bed. A clean and organised home attracts positive energy and dispels negativity.

Parad Elephant for Rahu Shanti

The influence of the planet Rahu is considered significant in the year 2026. To mitigate the adverse effects of Rahu, bringing an elephant made of Parad (Mercury) into the home is auspicious. Place it in the living room or prayer area. It is believed that a Parad elephant brings progress in jobs, business, and career, and removes negative energy.

Navratna Turtle in Ishan Kon (North-East) for Positive Energy

The Ishan Kon, or the North-East direction, is considered the most sacred. Placing a Navratna turtle made of Panchdhatu (five metals) here is extremely auspicious. A turtle balances the nine planets and brings happiness, peace, health, and stability to the home. This remedy also helps in reducing family discord and mental stress.

North Direction for Wealth

The North direction is known as the direction of wealth. Placing golden-coloured objects or Chinese coins in this direction strengthens financial stability. Performing this remedy in the new year removes financial scarcity and opens new sources of income.

Remedies for Shani Dosh (Saturn Affliction)

The influence of the planet Saturn is also significant in the year 2026. Planting a Shami plant in the West direction is considered very auspicious. This plant yields good results for one's actions and brings stability in life. Additionally, keeping peacock feathers in the South-West direction also removes obstacles related to Rahu.

Moti Shankh for Sustained Prosperity

To balance both the Moon and Venus, wrap a Moti Shankh (Pearl Conch) in a red cloth and keep it in your locker. This ensures wealth, grandeur, and prosperity throughout the year.

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 12:11 pm

Easy Vastu Tips for New Year 2026: Adopt these simple Vastu remedies for a year of success and prosperity

