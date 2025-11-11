Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Mercury Transit in Libra in November 2025: Know Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected

The transit of Mercury into Libra is happening on the 23rd of November 2025. Learn about its impact on business, finances, and career for Aries, Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces.

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Mercury Transit (Image: AI)

Mercury Transit November 2025: Mercury is the planet of intellect and skills. If Mercury is strong in your birth chart, you can achieve good progress in business. Mercury gives auspicious results in Gemini and Virgo. In Pisces, Mercury gives adverse results due to being in its debilitated sign. Mercury rules nerves and skin. Individuals with weak Mercury may be at risk of nerve and skin-related problems.

Mercury will transit in Libra on November 23, 2025, at 8:08 PM. It is to be noted that Mercury, currently in retrograde motion, will re-enter Libra.

Aries

For Aries natives, Mercury is the lord of the third and sixth houses and is transiting in the seventh house. You may face problems in relationships with friends and colleagues. You might need to control your communication. On the career front, you may undertake a long journey for an assignment, which could be essential for you during this period. On the business front, you may face obstacles in achieving higher profits, which could hinder your progress. Financially, you might experience a significant decline in wealth, thus reducing your opportunities to save money.

Remedy: Chant "Om Namo Narayanaya" 41 times daily.

Gemini

For Gemini natives, Mercury is the lord of the first and fourth houses and is transiting in the fifth house. Consequently, you may receive more happiness from your children, and their support can keep you cheerful. You may succeed in earning more profits. On the career front, you might receive new job opportunities. You may also get onsite opportunities. You could be ahead in gaining more profits in speculative businesses compared to general businesses. You will be successful in earning and saving more money.

On the relationship front, you will be able to enjoy pleasant moments with your spouse and cherish them. You are on the right path to receiving your spouse's blessings.

Remedy: Perform Yagya-Havan for the planet Saturn on Saturdays.

Virgo

For Virgo natives, Mercury is the lord of the first and tenth houses and is transiting in the second house. During this period, you may move towards progress and victory. You might undertake long journeys during this transit of Mercury in Libra. You may succeed in your job-related endeavours and receive new job opportunities that will provide you with greater satisfaction. Your journey will be smooth, and you will have the opportunity to earn higher profits. You could become a potential challenge for your competitors. Your income may increase, allowing you to accumulate or save more during this period.

Remedy: Chant "Om Budhay Namah" 11 times daily.

Pisces

For Pisces natives, Mercury is the lord of the fourth and seventh houses and is transiting in the eighth house. You may face problems in relationships with friends, lack of support from friends, etc. During Mercury's transit in Libra, you may feel increased work pressure and challenges from your seniors. You may face significant pressure from competitors, which could reduce your chances of achieving higher profits. You may experience more financial losses, and savings might decrease. Your plans to gain more wealth may not proceed smoothly.

Remedy: Perform Yagya-Havan for the planet Rahu on Saturdays.

11 Nov 2025 01:03 pm

11 Nov 2025 01:02 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Mercury Transit in Libra in November 2025: Know Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected

