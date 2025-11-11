Mercury Transit in Libra in November 2025: Know Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected

For Virgo natives, Mercury is the lord of the first and tenth houses and is transiting in the second house. During this period, you may move towards progress and victory. You might undertake long journeys during this transit of Mercury in Libra. You may succeed in your job-related endeavours and receive new job opportunities that will provide you with greater satisfaction. Your journey will be smooth, and you will have the opportunity to earn higher profits. You could become a potential challenge for your competitors. Your income may increase, allowing you to accumulate or save more during this period.