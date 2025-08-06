6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Astrology and Spirituality

Sawan's End Date: August 9th or 10th? Clarifying the Confusion

Sawan Last Date: Confusion prevails regarding the end of Sawan (the Hindu month of Shravan) in 2025, with some believing it ends on August 9th and others on August 10th. This article clarifies the end date according to religious beliefs.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

Sawan Last Date
Sawan Last Date (photo- freepik)

Sawan Last Date: The sacred month of Sawan is ending in a few days. This entire month is dedicated to the devotion, fasting, and worship of Lord Shankar. Four Mondays have already passed. Many people are wondering about the last day of Sawan, whether it is the 9th or 10th of August. Let's find out the exact information.

What is the correct date for the end of Sawan?

This year, the month of Sawan began on July 11th, and its conclusion is considered to be on August 9th (Saturday). However, according to some calendars and beliefs, August 10th is cited as the last day of Sawan. This is due to the difference in the calculation of dates and constellations in different calendars.

In fact, the month of Sawan is celebrated according to the Shravan Nakshatra, and its culmination occurs on the Purnima (full moon) date. In 2025, Shravan Purnima will begin on the night of August 9th and end on August 10th; therefore, in many places, August 10th will also be considered the last day of Sawan.

Raksha Bandhan Connection

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is also celebrated on Shravan Purnima, which will be observed on August 9th this year. However, some astrologers and calendars consider August 10th as the last day of Sawan. Nevertheless, from the perspective of worship and fasting, August 9th will be considered the last day of Sawan.

What to do on the last day of Sawan?

  • Perform abhishekam (ritual bathing) of Lord Shiva.
  • Offer Belpatra (leaves of the Bel tree), milk, curd, and water.
  • Recite Shiva Chalisa and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.
  • Observe a fast and remain on a day-long fast.

