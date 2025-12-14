14 दिसंबर 2025,

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 15 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Know today's tarot horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces from Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma.

Dec 14, 2025

Today, December 15, 2025, is the 11th day of the month of Paush and it is a Monday. This holy day is being celebrated as Safala Ekadashi, and it is also a day dedicated to Lord Shiva. Today, the Sun will transit from Scorpio to Sagittarius, while the Moon will remain in Libra. On this special day, what indications are the Tarot cards giving for your career, financial situation, and personal relationships? According to the calculations of Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma, know how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces, your daily Tarot prediction, and remedies to make your day better. (Aaj ka Tarot Rashifal)

Aries Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Aries natives will try to complete their work strategically in a short time. Your confidence will be high today. Those involved in construction-related work have good prospects for profit. The day will be quite good in terms of earnings.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Taurus natives will be quite confused in their thoughts today. This may lead to delays in work. You might unexpectedly meet a former colleague from your office. The day will be good financially. There are chances of receiving more money than you expect.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Gemini natives who work in finance or lend money at interest have good prospects for profit. You will make efforts for new investments, which will be fruitful. You will gain wealth with family support. However, a sudden major expense may arise today.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Cancer natives will show a passion for earning money. There is also a possibility of joining a social organisation. Today, you will come forward to help everyone. You will also strive to improve relationships today. Partnership will be profitable for businessmen today.

Leo Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Leo natives will have a passion for doing their work excellently today. You will work with great dedication. Officials will also be pleased with your work. There is a possibility of spending money on business purchases.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Virgo natives will think of doing something new today, moving away from old conservative methods. The advice and experience of senior citizens will help in making your work shine. Difficulties related to work will end.

Libra Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Libra natives will have to try to keep their work-related plans secret, otherwise people might take advantage. Today will be a very good time for financial matters. Not only this, but you will also receive support from family members today.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards suggest that Scorpio natives may face difficulties in partnership-related matters. Maintain transparency in your conversations with your partner today, otherwise, distance may grow in relationships. Also, the focus of businessmen will increase towards business today. Efforts to earn more money will be fruitful. Financial prosperity will increase.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that Sagittarius natives will try to solve problems with intelligence and wit, understanding the feelings of their rivals today. You will be largely successful in this. The time will be favourable financially.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Capricorn natives should avoid making any important decisions today. Your focus will be on entertainment today. Socialising with friends will help in building business relationships.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Aquarius natives will have to focus on the security of their family today. It will be beneficial to work on your future plans while staying at home. The day will be normal for earnings.

Pisces Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that Pisces natives will waste a lot of time on social media today, due to which many of your important tasks may get stuck. However, the holiday will prove helpful in strengthening old relationships today. New investment-related plans will be beneficial.

