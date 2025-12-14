Tarot Horoscope 15 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today, December 15, 2025, is the 11th day of the month of Paush and it is a Monday. This holy day is being celebrated as Safala Ekadashi, and it is also a day dedicated to Lord Shiva. Today, the Sun will transit from Scorpio to Sagittarius, while the Moon will remain in Libra. On this special day, what indications are the Tarot cards giving for your career, financial situation, and personal relationships? According to the calculations of Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma, know how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces, your daily Tarot prediction, and remedies to make your day better. (Aaj ka Tarot Rashifal)