Vastu Tips For New Year 2026: Bring These Auspicious Items Home To Invite Prosperity

The year 2025 is coming to an end soon. The arrival of the New Year brings new hopes and enthusiasm. Everyone is focused on making their upcoming year better. Vastu Shastra suggests some special Vastu tips for the arrival of the New Year. These include certain items that, when brought into the house before the New Year, bring prosperity. Bringing these items into the home also increases happiness and prosperity. Let's find out which things are auspicious to bring into the house before the New Year.