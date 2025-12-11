Vastu Tips For New Year 2026: Bring These Auspicious Items Home To Invite Prosperity

Vastu Tips For New Year 2026 (Image: Freepik)
Vastu Tips For New Year 2026: The New Year is about to begin. According to Vastu Shastra, bringing certain items into the house before the New Year is considered very auspicious. Let's find out what things should be brought into the house before the New Year.
The year 2025 is coming to an end soon. The arrival of the New Year brings new hopes and enthusiasm. Everyone is focused on making their upcoming year better. Vastu Shastra suggests some special Vastu tips for the arrival of the New Year. These include certain items that, when brought into the house before the New Year, bring prosperity. Bringing these items into the home also increases happiness and prosperity. Let's find out which things are auspicious to bring into the house before the New Year.
Three Coins
According to Vastu Shastra, bringing three Chinese coins tied with a red ribbon into the house is considered very auspicious. Bring them into your home before the New Year arrives and tie them at your main entrance. Doing so will bring prosperity to your home and also benefit your health.
Gomti Chakra
It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi resides in the Gomti Chakra. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi herself resides in a house where a Gomti Chakra is present, hence it should also be brought into your home before the New Year. Keeping this chakra in your money locker brings happiness and prosperity to the home.
Shree Yantra
In astrology, the Shree Yantra is considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. Keeping it in your home increases wealth. Along with this, purifying this Yantra daily with water and worshipping it will ensure that Goddess Lakshmi's grace always remains upon you. You can place this Yantra in the east direction of your home.
Tortoise
According to Vastu, bringing a tortoise into the house before the start of the New Year is also considered very good. The tortoise is considered a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Bringing it into the house increases income and opens avenues for financial gain. Additionally, keeping it in the house maintains good health.
Elephant Idol
You can bring an elephant idol into your home before the New Year. Bringing it into the house brings happiness and prosperity. Keeping an elephant in the north or east direction is considered very auspicious. Placing an elephant idol in the house brings positive energy into the home.
