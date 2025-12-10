Rising Quest for Inner Peace: Learn the Auspicious Gems of the 9 Planets

Gemstones (Image: Patrika)
Indian astrology and ancient wellness traditions are once again in vogue. In particular, the popularity of Navgraha Gemstones is steadily increasing. According to astrologers, there has been a rise in people seeking mental peace, clarity, and positive energy, which is why the demand for gemstones associated with the planets is rapidly growing. These gemstones are believed to help correct cosmic imbalances and bring balance to life.
Symbol of vitality, confidence, and leadership
The ruby is considered the gemstone of the Sun. It is believed to be helpful in boosting self-confidence, strengthening decision-making abilities, and developing leadership qualities. Many people wear it to bring clarity in their work, relationships, and communication.
Peace, emotional balance, and mental stability
The pearl is described as a gemstone that promotes mental peace and reduces stress. It is recommended for individuals experiencing mood swings, anxiety, or overthinking.
Planet of strength, courage, and action
Red coral is considered helpful in enhancing energy, diligence, and motivation. It is regarded as a highly beneficial gemstone for those lacking self-confidence.
Sharp mind, better communication, and creative thinking
Emerald strengthens intellect, analytical skills, and communication. Students, writers, and individuals in creative fields often wear it.
Good luck, knowledge, and financial stability
Yellow sapphire is believed to be a gemstone that enhances success, financial stability, and spiritual growth.
Planet of love, beauty, and creativity
Diamond is considered a gemstone that enhances attraction, strengthens relationships, and improves a luxurious lifestyle.
The most powerful gemstone, to be worn with caution
The blue sapphire is believed to bring focus, stability, and rapid life changes. However, it is crucial to test it thoroughly before wearing it.
Gemstone to dispel confusion and provide protection
Hessonite is considered helpful in reducing fear, confusion, and self-doubt.
Intuition, protection, and spiritual awakening
Cat’s eye is believed to enhance inner strength and provide protection against sudden changes in life.
