10 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

Pravasi Rajasthani Divas

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Rising Quest for Inner Peace: Learn the Auspicious Gems of the 9 Planets

It is believed that gemstones help in increasing mental balance, energy, confidence, and positivity in life. Experts advise that it is essential to check one's horoscope before wearing any gemstone.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

gemstone origin story ratno ki utpatti kaise hui

Gemstones (Image: Patrika)

Indian astrology and ancient wellness traditions are once again in vogue. In particular, the popularity of Navgraha Gemstones is steadily increasing. According to astrologers, there has been a rise in people seeking mental peace, clarity, and positive energy, which is why the demand for gemstones associated with the planets is rapidly growing. These gemstones are believed to help correct cosmic imbalances and bring balance to life.

Sun — Ruby

Symbol of vitality, confidence, and leadership
The ruby is considered the gemstone of the Sun. It is believed to be helpful in boosting self-confidence, strengthening decision-making abilities, and developing leadership qualities. Many people wear it to bring clarity in their work, relationships, and communication.

Moon — Pearl

Peace, emotional balance, and mental stability
The pearl is described as a gemstone that promotes mental peace and reduces stress. It is recommended for individuals experiencing mood swings, anxiety, or overthinking.

Mars — Red Coral

Planet of strength, courage, and action
Red coral is considered helpful in enhancing energy, diligence, and motivation. It is regarded as a highly beneficial gemstone for those lacking self-confidence.

Mercury — Emerald

Sharp mind, better communication, and creative thinking
Emerald strengthens intellect, analytical skills, and communication. Students, writers, and individuals in creative fields often wear it.

Jupiter — Yellow Sapphire

Good luck, knowledge, and financial stability
Yellow sapphire is believed to be a gemstone that enhances success, financial stability, and spiritual growth.

Venus — Diamond

Planet of love, beauty, and creativity
Diamond is considered a gemstone that enhances attraction, strengthens relationships, and improves a luxurious lifestyle.

Saturn — Blue Sapphire

The most powerful gemstone, to be worn with caution
The blue sapphire is believed to bring focus, stability, and rapid life changes. However, it is crucial to test it thoroughly before wearing it.

Rahu — Hessonite

Gemstone to dispel confusion and provide protection
Hessonite is considered helpful in reducing fear, confusion, and self-doubt.

Ketu — Cat’s Eye

Intuition, protection, and spiritual awakening
Cat’s eye is believed to enhance inner strength and provide protection against sudden changes in life.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 01:14 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Rising Quest for Inner Peace: Learn the Auspicious Gems of the 9 Planets

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Saphala Ekadashi 2025: When to Observe the Fast in December, Auspicious Timing, and Significance

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 8 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

New Year 2026: A Rare Calendar Anomaly – Know the Secret Behind the 13-Month Year and 60-Day Month

Religion and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope 7 To 13 December 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope 7-13 December 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.