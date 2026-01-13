Three Pictures at Home Can Pave the Way to Progress and Change Your Fortune

The first picture is of Lord Krishna, where he is seen dancing on the Kaliya Naag (serpent). This image is considered particularly helpful in pacifying troubles related to Rahu and Ketu. In astrology, Rahu is called the serpent planet, and the Kaalsarp Dosh is directly linked to Rahu. Just as Lord Krishna calmed the venom of Kaliya Naag, this picture holds the power to dispel confusion, fear, and negativity spread in life. Placing it in the South-East corner of the house helps reduce the influence of Rahu and maintains a sense of purity and security in the home.