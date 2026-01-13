13 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Three Pictures at Home Can Pave the Way to Progress and Change Your Fortune

Placing pictures in the right direction is not just a matter of faith, but is considered a way to balance energy. If these measures are adopted with devotion, purity, and belief, positive changes can be felt in life.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

photo frame (pc: gemini generated)

Image: AI

It is said that pictures not only adorn walls but also have a profound impact on our minds, energy, and fortune. According to Vastu and astrology, if images of certain deities are placed in the correct direction at home, negative planetary influences begin to calm down, and positive changes start appearing in life. Let's learn about three such pictures, which are believed to turn fortunes around simply by being placed in the home.

Lord Krishna's Form Dancing on Kaliya Naag

The first picture is of Lord Krishna, where he is seen dancing on the Kaliya Naag (serpent). This image is considered particularly helpful in pacifying troubles related to Rahu and Ketu. In astrology, Rahu is called the serpent planet, and the Kaalsarp Dosh is directly linked to Rahu. Just as Lord Krishna calmed the venom of Kaliya Naag, this picture holds the power to dispel confusion, fear, and negativity spread in life. Placing it in the South-East corner of the house helps reduce the influence of Rahu and maintains a sense of purity and security in the home.

Dancing Lord Ganesha

The second extremely auspicious picture is of Lord Ganesha with four arms in a dancing posture. Lord Ganesha is considered the deity of intellect, speech, accomplishment, and prosperity. If this picture is placed in the North direction of the house, it leads to an increase in wealth, opulence, and mental peace. It is believed that daily darshan of Lord Ganesha with devotion and applying a light sandalwood tilak (mark) enhances the impact of one's speech and helps in getting stalled tasks completed. This picture is considered particularly beneficial for people associated with studies, business, and creative fields.

Divine Form of Lord Narasimha

The third and extremely powerful picture is of Lord Narasimha. This form is considered helpful in reducing negative energy, severe Vastu defects, and the inauspicious effects of Saturn and Mars. If it is placed in the South direction of the house and a tilak of vermilion is applied daily after bathing, it provides protection from fear, obstacles, and enemy troubles. Additionally, it enhances the pleasures and attraction associated with the planet Venus.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

13 Jan 2026 12:30 pm

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Three Pictures at Home Can Pave the Way to Progress and Change Your Fortune

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Today’s Horoscope January 13, 2026, for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope

Ratha Saptami 2026: When will it be celebrated? Know the date and significance here.

Astrology and Spirituality

Daily Horoscope, January 11, 2026, for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope: January 11-17 for Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: January 11-17, 2026 For Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.