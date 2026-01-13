Three Pictures at Home Can Pave the Way to Progress and Change Your Fortune

Image: AI
It is said that pictures not only adorn walls but also have a profound impact on our minds, energy, and fortune. According to Vastu and astrology, if images of certain deities are placed in the correct direction at home, negative planetary influences begin to calm down, and positive changes start appearing in life. Let's learn about three such pictures, which are believed to turn fortunes around simply by being placed in the home.
The first picture is of Lord Krishna, where he is seen dancing on the Kaliya Naag (serpent). This image is considered particularly helpful in pacifying troubles related to Rahu and Ketu. In astrology, Rahu is called the serpent planet, and the Kaalsarp Dosh is directly linked to Rahu. Just as Lord Krishna calmed the venom of Kaliya Naag, this picture holds the power to dispel confusion, fear, and negativity spread in life. Placing it in the South-East corner of the house helps reduce the influence of Rahu and maintains a sense of purity and security in the home.
The second extremely auspicious picture is of Lord Ganesha with four arms in a dancing posture. Lord Ganesha is considered the deity of intellect, speech, accomplishment, and prosperity. If this picture is placed in the North direction of the house, it leads to an increase in wealth, opulence, and mental peace. It is believed that daily darshan of Lord Ganesha with devotion and applying a light sandalwood tilak (mark) enhances the impact of one's speech and helps in getting stalled tasks completed. This picture is considered particularly beneficial for people associated with studies, business, and creative fields.
The third and extremely powerful picture is of Lord Narasimha. This form is considered helpful in reducing negative energy, severe Vastu defects, and the inauspicious effects of Saturn and Mars. If it is placed in the South direction of the house and a tilak of vermilion is applied daily after bathing, it provides protection from fear, obstacles, and enemy troubles. Additionally, it enhances the pleasures and attraction associated with the planet Venus.
