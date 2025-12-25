Today’s Tarot Horoscope December 26, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

According to the Tarot horoscope for December 26, 2025, it is the 21st day of the month of Paush and a Friday, considered auspicious for Goddess Lakshmi. Today, the Sun will be in Sagittarius, while the Moon will transit from Aquarius to Pisces. The Tarot cards are offering significant insights into career, business, finances, investments, and family life. Read the Tarot horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces by Tarot card reader Nitika Sharma and understand the opportunities and precautions that are important for you.