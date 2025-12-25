Today’s Tarot Horoscope December 26, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
According to the Tarot horoscope for December 26, 2025, it is the 21st day of the month of Paush and a Friday, considered auspicious for Goddess Lakshmi. Today, the Sun will be in Sagittarius, while the Moon will transit from Aquarius to Pisces. The Tarot cards are offering significant insights into career, business, finances, investments, and family life. Read the Tarot horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces by Tarot card reader Nitika Sharma and understand the opportunities and precautions that are important for you.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Aries natives should try to understand their work in depth today. Hard work may be required for success. There might also be a change in job. Respect your father. The financial situation will be normal.
Tarot cards suggest that Taurus natives will have doubts regarding their business. Keep your mind stable and act with confidence. Earnings will be good today, but it is not a good day for investments. Avoid making wrong decisions.
Tarot card calculations indicate that all enemies of Gemini natives will be defeated today. Your influence in the workplace will increase. Success may be achieved in legal matters. Focus on the quality of work. Do not engage in wrongdoings for the greed of earning more money, otherwise, you may suffer losses.
According to Tarot cards, Cancer natives will focus on activities of their interest today. They will seek advice on work from experienced people. This will help their plans to be completed successfully. Investment in the stock market can be beneficial. Expenses will remain under control.
According to Tarot cards, the business of Leo natives will be a bit slow. Make changes in your working methods and create new plans. Do not let family stress affect your work. Focus on marketing. Be cautious in financial matters. Avoid transactions with unknown people.
Tarot cards suggest that Virgo natives should focus on socialising and making new contacts today. Continue to work with confidence. Projects may be completed soon. It is a good day for financial matters. However, be mindful while spending.
Tarot cards indicate that Libra natives will complete their family business tasks with the help of relatives. Discussions regarding land and property matters may occur with family members. It is a good time for financial matters. Wealth will increase.
Tarot cards suggest that Scorpio natives should avoid getting involved in any disputes. Do not make any decisions in anger. Keep important documents safe. It is a good day for financial matters. Investing thoughtfully will be beneficial.
Tarot cards indicate that Sagittarius natives should avoid overconfidence. You will have dominance in the workplace. New opportunities for profit in work will arise, which you can achieve through hard work. There will be financial gains, but think about the future while spending.
According to Tarot cards, Capricorn natives will trust their hard work today and make even difficult situations easier. They will spend time on social activities, which will lead to new contacts. Financial problems will be resolved, and opportunities for profit will arise.
According to Tarot cards, Aquarius natives will achieve good success today by working in an organised manner. Do not trust unknown people in financial matters, as you may be deceived. Expenses may be incurred on the health of family members.
Tarot cards suggest that today is an auspicious day for Pisces natives. All tasks will be completed easily with the blessings of elders. You may soon receive promotion. It is a very good day for financial matters. Investment in the stock market will be beneficial. You will have an interest in spirituality.
