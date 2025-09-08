Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 8 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Let's know the status of the 12 zodiac signs today.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 8 September 2025: Today will bring varied experiences for all zodiac signs. Some will find relief from family tensions, while others will encounter new opportunities. According to astrology, the movement of planets today will affect your career, relationships, and health. Let's know the status of the 12 zodiac signs today.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your self-confidence will increase with the success you achieve today. There may be some tension due to a family member. There are good prospects for advancement in business.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Ongoing tensions in married life will end. New means of livelihood will be established. There will be a possibility of a job change, and travel will be auspicious for you.

Gemini Horoscope Today

You will achieve success in social and religious activities. Court-related work will be completed. You will benefit from experience by participating in family events.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Family problems will be resolved. New sources of income will be established. You will meet a loved one, and pending work will be completed. In matters related to justice, the situation will be in your favour.

Leo Horoscope Today

You will strive for domestic peace and harmony. You may experience stomach problems. Your father's health will improve, but there is a possibility of a disagreement with your siblings.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Avoid making connections with strangers today. You will participate in religious rituals. Your relationship with superiors at work may weaken, but you will have the support of your spouse.

Libra Horoscope Today

You will impress people with your skills. You will receive the cooperation of your employees. You will have to make an important decision in a love affair. Opponents will be active; caution is necessary.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Income will increase, but an unfavourable family atmosphere may increase anger. Obstacles to going abroad will be removed. There will be anxiety due to unnecessary expenses.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

People may distance themselves due to your habits. You will have a vision of a saint or a great person. Relations with neighbours will be cordial, and interest in art-related work will increase.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Changing your residence or dwelling will lead to progress. The behaviour of colleagues at the workplace will improve. Your financial situation will strengthen, and discussions about marriage will be successful.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Preparations will be made to start a new business. You need to pay attention to your diet. Government obstacles will be removed. Use your vehicle cautiously.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Do not start any work without planning. Your relationship with your sisters will be cordial. You will get your favourite food, and you will also have the support of your friends.

Share the news:

Related Topics

dailyhoroscope

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 10:25 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 8 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.