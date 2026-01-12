Ratha Saptami 2026: When will it be celebrated? Know the date and significance here.

Image: Patrika
In Hinduism, the Saptami Tithi is considered to be dedicated to the worship of Lord Sun God. The Sun God is believed to bestow good health. Worshipping the Sun provides devotees with happiness, prosperity, and a healthy body. Ratha Saptami is celebrated every year on the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. On this day, water is offered to Lord Surya, and he is worshipped according to rituals. Worshipping Lord Surya and performing acts of charity on this auspicious date yields great merit. Worshipping Lord Surya on Ratha Saptami liberates one from seven types of sins and brings mental peace. Let us find out when Ratha Saptami is this year.
Ratha Saptami is celebrated every year on the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. This year, this tithi will begin on January 24 at 12:39 AM and conclude on January 25 at 11:10 PM. Therefore, according to the Udaya Tithi (sunrise time), Ratha Saptami will be celebrated on January 25, 2026.
The auspicious time for bathing on Ratha Saptami will be from 5:26 AM to 7:13 AM. Sunrise will occur at 7:13 AM on this day. You can take a bath during this auspicious muhurat and then worship Lord Surya.
Ratha Saptami holds great significance in the Sanatan Dharma. This tithi is considered the most auspicious for worshipping the Sun God. According to religious belief, on Ratha Saptami, Lord Surya is seated on a chariot pulled by seven white horses. His energy is amplified on this day, hence worshipping the Sun on Ratha Saptami strengthens the Sun's position in the devotee's horoscope and bestows a healthy body. It is believed that the Sun God's birthday is also celebrated on this date. The Sun's rays are considered to be full of medicinal properties on this day, making it beneficial to stand in the sun's rays for even a short duration.
