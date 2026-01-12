Ratha Saptami 2026: When will it be celebrated? Know the date and significance here.

In Hinduism, the Saptami Tithi is considered to be dedicated to the worship of Lord Sun God. The Sun God is believed to bestow good health. Worshipping the Sun provides devotees with happiness, prosperity, and a healthy body. Ratha Saptami is celebrated every year on the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. On this day, water is offered to Lord Surya, and he is worshipped according to rituals. Worshipping Lord Surya and performing acts of charity on this auspicious date yields great merit. Worshipping Lord Surya on Ratha Saptami liberates one from seven types of sins and brings mental peace. Let us find out when Ratha Saptami is this year.