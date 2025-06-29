Weekly Horoscope, 29 June to 5 July for Libra to Pisces

Libra Weekly Horoscope Libra natives are predicted to experience happiness and good fortune from the start of the week. This week will see you brimming with confidence and courage. This will lead to success and gains in all aspects of your life. This week is particularly auspicious for those working in marketing, real estate, and contracts.

Health: This week, you will successfully achieve your targets ahead of schedule. Your seniors will praise your work. Mid-week, a major family problem will be resolved through mutual agreement and communication. A friend will be instrumental in resolving the domestic issue. The latter part of the week may be slightly concerning for your health. During this time, you may be physically and mentally troubled due to seasonal or chronic illness.

Business: The latter part of the week holds auspiciousness and profit for those involved in business. During this time, you will gain more profit than expected in your business. Your desire to expand your business will be fulfilled. Both short and long-distance business trips will prove pleasant and profitable. This week, your attraction to the opposite sex will increase. A friendship could develop into a romantic relationship. Love and mutual trust will increase among family members. Younger people will listen to you, while elders will shower you with their blessings.

Remedy: Recite the Shiva Mahimna Stotra. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope This week is lucky for Scorpio natives. At the beginning of the week, you will succeed in finding a solution to a major problem with the help of a female friend. If you are unemployed, you may find employment, and if you are single, you may start a new relationship. This week will prove crucial for your career and business.

Career: This week, your desired wish of changing jobs or getting a promotion may be fulfilled. Both your seniors and juniors will be very kind to you in the workplace. From a family happiness perspective, the latter part of the week will be more auspicious. During this time, you will get opportunities to spend pleasant time with your loved ones. Picnic and party plans will be made. Relationships with siblings will remain amicable.

Business: Your extra effort for a particular subject will be successful. Closeness with people in power and government will increase. You will gain significant profits in business. Those involved in international business may land a big deal. During this time, you may purchase land or property. Students preparing for competitive exams may receive good news. If you have been having a disagreement with your love partner, it will be resolved through mutual communication, and your relationship will be back on track. Marital life will remain happy.

Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius natives should be prepared for a major change in their lives this week. This week, employed individuals may experience a radical change in their work or receive new responsibilities. If you have been looking to change jobs, your wish may be fulfilled.

Financial Gains: At the beginning of the week, you may get rid of a long-standing problem. Obstacles in obtaining ancestral property will be removed. Amidst all the success and gains, you should avoid losing your head and maintain cordial relations with people. If you don’t pay attention to this and ignore people’s feelings and expectations, your loved ones may leave you.

Business: This week, those involved in business will receive significant gains. Investments made in a previous plan will yield substantial profits, while investments made during this time will also yield future benefits. If you are planning to buy or sell land or property, your wish may also be fulfilled. Health-wise, this week will be normal. If you have been ill, you will recover. Love relationships will deepen. Intimacy and closeness with your love partner will increase. Happiness will prevail in married life. You may receive a surprise gift from your spouse.

Remedy: Write and recite the Vishnu Sahasranama. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope This week will be mixed for Capricorn natives. This week, you will see things unfolding sometimes as per your wishes and sometimes against them. At the beginning of this week, you may see a change in your life that you never expected. This week, you must avoid laziness and arrogance; otherwise, you may face unnecessary problems. Employed individuals will have to spend extra time and energy to complete their work. Similarly, students preparing for exams and competitions will have to work hard to achieve their desired success.

Mid-week, you may have to undertake a short or long-distance journey related to work. The journey will be pleasant and lead to new contacts. During this time, you may meet an influential person. This could lead to an opportunity to join a profitable venture in the future.

Business: The latter half of the week will be more auspicious and profitable compared to the first half. However, those in partnership businesses will need to exercise extra caution when handling money. This week is somewhat unfavourable for love relationships. At the beginning of the week, a disagreement may arise with your love partner. In such a situation, do not escalate matters and respect your love partner’s feelings. Your spouse’s poor health will be a cause for concern.

Remedy: Recite Shiva Chalisa. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Aquarius natives should avoid rushing into any work this week and drive carefully. At the beginning of the week, disputes related to land and property may cause significant problems. You may even have to resort to legal action to resolve such disputes.

Health: At the beginning of the week, you must be very careful about seasonal illnesses; otherwise, poor health may affect your work. If you are running a business in partnership, do not blindly trust your partner; otherwise, you may suffer significant losses. Mid-week, you may have an argument with your family members.

Business: During this time, the lack of support and cooperation from your parents will cause you some distress. If you are thinking of expanding your business, you should consider your financial situation and capacity; otherwise, your current stable business may also be affected. Towards the end of the week, students may lose interest in their studies.

Love Life: During this time, you will have to work harder to complete your tasks. Your love partner will be your support during difficult times, and with their help, you will be largely successful in finding solutions to all your problems. You will receive excellent cooperation and support from your spouse.

Remedy: Recite Sundarkand. Pisces Weekly Horoscope Pisces natives should avoid doing anything impulsively or without understanding this week. At the beginning of the week, you need to be wary of those who often try to mislead you. During this time, not only your enemies but also your health may hinder your work.

Career: During this time, handle financial transactions with great care and avoid lending money; otherwise, its recovery may be difficult. Employed individuals will need to work with their seniors and juniors in the workplace this week. The time is auspicious for those involved in business, but they should still seek the advice of their well-wishers before investing in any plan or business.

Love Life: Towards the end of the week, some unexpected expenses may arise in your life. During this time, the health of an elderly person at home may become a major concern. Students may lose interest in their studies. They will lack concentration. If you are thinking of expressing your love to someone, you should wait for the right time; otherwise, things may go wrong. Pisces natives will need to take special care of their diet this week; otherwise, they may experience stomach problems.

Remedy: Recite Narayan Kavach.