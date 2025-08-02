Weekly Horoscope, 3-9 August for Libra to Pisces

This week will be very auspicious for Pisces natives. If you focus on your goals this week and put in hard work and effort, success will kiss your feet. During this time, you will receive full support from your family and friends at every step. You will feel that positive changes are happening around you and you are using your energy and time correctly. You may also get great success in court cases this week. Those who are your opponents may have to face defeat during this time. At the beginning of the week, there may be religious or auspicious functions at home, and during this time there may also be an opportunity for a pilgrimage. In the latter part of the week, you may consider an important decision related to your career and business, which will bring positive changes in the direction of your life. Your well-wishers will support your decisions.