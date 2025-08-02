Weekly Horoscope, 3-9 August for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (3 August – 9 August): The first week of August begins with new opportunities and some questions. While for some signs this time will bring great success in their careers, new plans and financial gains, others may have to face confusion, uncertainty and emotional ups and downs in their relationships. The planetary positions this week can play a decisive role in many matters, be it love life, family relationships, or any issue related to health and business. Let's find out from Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas how this new week will be for those born under the Libra to Pisces signs.
This week will be very auspicious and beneficial for Libra natives. One of your big dreams may come true. Friends and family will be with you at all times and you will receive full support. At the beginning of the week, you may receive money from a plan or something that was delayed. You will perform your work and family responsibilities well. At this time, you may give gifts to your loved ones or receive gifts from them. Misunderstandings in the family will be resolved and love and warmth will increase in relationships. Towards the end of the week, women of the house will take interest in religious or spiritual activities. There may be an opportunity for a puja, religious ceremony or pilgrimage. This week will also be good for love relationships.
Career-Business: For Libra students preparing for exams or competitions, this time will be very auspicious. In the middle of the week, hard work will yield good results and efforts made for higher education may be successful. You will benefit intellectually and emotionally. This time will be especially beneficial for those involved in research and studies. You may also receive recognition for a special work. You will get the desired benefit and progress in your career.
Love Life: Libra natives, if you want to tell someone what's on your mind, now is the right time; things may work out. Old relationships will become even stronger and closeness with your partner will increase.
Remedy: Recite Durga Chalisa.
This week, Scorpio natives are likely to see an improvement compared to last week, but financially, this is not yet a favourable time. Therefore, it will be important to manage finances and avoid lending money to anyone or investing in risky schemes, as it may be difficult to recover the money. At the beginning of the week, the mind will be distressed by domestic concerns and there may also be a quarrel with siblings over an issue. In the latter part of the week, your enthusiasm and efficiency will increase, and you will receive full support from your family, but excessive enthusiasm should be avoided. Considering the weather and seasonal changes, be aware of your health, especially seasonal illnesses.
Career-Business: In the middle of the week, help from a special person seems to be leading to benefits in jobs or business, which can also accelerate government-related work. Do not be negligent in matters related to tax and business, such as tax returns, etc., otherwise there may be financial and mental distress. Be sure to seek advice from well-wishers before making decisions.
Love Life: Take steps in love relationships thoughtfully and do not limit them to appearances. To maintain peace and harmony in the family, it is important to respect the feelings of everyone, young and old. The in-laws will be on your side.
Remedy: Recite Sundarkand.
This week will be quite busy for Sagittarius natives, but your hard work and efforts will yield full results. If you manage your time and energy efficiently, you can achieve much more success and profit than expected.
Career-Business: Good results are likely in career and business during this time. At the beginning of the week, you will try to make big changes in your lifestyle and can start working on new plans. There are chances of profit from land, buildings and ancestral property, and shortcuts should be avoided for quick gains; if a mistake is made, even completed work may be spoiled. For those involved in politics, the latter part of the week will be very auspicious; you can surpass your opponents and advance in power, and there is also a possibility of achieving a high position. During this time, there may be short or long-distance travel related to business or job, which will be beneficial.
Love Life: This week, not only money but also love will come your way. If you want to express your feelings, this is a good time; past misunderstandings can be resolved and relationships will strengthen. You will also perform your family responsibilities very well.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
This week will be mixed for Capricorn natives. Use your time, money and energy wisely, otherwise you may regret it later. Some problems may arise in the middle of the week, which may lead to disappointment, but soon the problems will be solved with the help of an influential person. During this time, you will succeed in resolving financial matters. Good news will come for those employed, and there will be opportunities for profit and expansion in business. To improve relationships, it is important to control your speech and behaviour.
Career-Business: During this time, you will have to pay attention to your career and business. Avoid any kind of negligence and be wary of your opponents. If you work in partnership, it will not be right to completely trust your partner. Be cautious in financial transactions to avoid financial losses. In the first part of the week, you will need to focus on your goals without getting involved in the problems of others.
Love Life: There may be some trouble in love relationships in the first part of this week, but it will be resolved later. This week you may be a little worried about your spouse's health.
Remedy: Recite Shiva Rudrashtakam.
This week will be auspicious and lucky for Aquarius natives. This week, you will have the idea of moving forward together with everyone, and you will receive full support from your loved ones. In the middle of the week, you may be honoured for a special task. During this time, you will receive full support from your seniors in the workplace, and colleagues will also help you, so that you can complete your projects ahead of time and in a good way. This week you can also do some big deals related to land and buildings. In terms of relationships, this week will be excellent for you, and you will receive encouragement from your parents. At the end of the week, the success of a family member will increase your honour and respect.
Career-Business: You may get more success than expected in career and business, and the journeys undertaken in this connection will also prove beneficial. You can make some big decisions related to your life, which will have a positive impact in the future. If any legal case is going on, the decision may come in your favour this week, or your opponents may themselves try to compromise.
Love Life: You may receive a surprise gift from your love partner or spouse and will get opportunities to spend pleasant time with family. Health will remain normal.
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
This week will be very auspicious for Pisces natives. If you focus on your goals this week and put in hard work and effort, success will kiss your feet. During this time, you will receive full support from your family and friends at every step. You will feel that positive changes are happening around you and you are using your energy and time correctly. You may also get great success in court cases this week. Those who are your opponents may have to face defeat during this time. At the beginning of the week, there may be religious or auspicious functions at home, and during this time there may also be an opportunity for a pilgrimage. In the latter part of the week, you may consider an important decision related to your career and business, which will bring positive changes in the direction of your life. Your well-wishers will support your decisions.
Career-Business: This week will be extremely auspicious at both professional and personal levels. Business expansion plans will seem successful, and there will be peace and harmony in the home and family.
Love Life: This week will be completely favourable for you in terms of relationships. This is a good time to strengthen love relationships and take steps forward. Married life will also be happy.
Remedy: Recite Sri Sukta.