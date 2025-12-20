Weekly Tarot Horoscope 21 To 27 December 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
This last period of December 2025 is going to be extremely important from the perspective of astrology and tarot cards. In this week from December 21 to 27, Mars, the commander of the planets, will enter the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra on December 25 while in Sagittarius. Along with this, the conjunction of Sun, Mars, and Venus in Sagittarius is creating auspicious Rajyogas like 'Mangaladitya' and 'Shukraditya'. According to Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma, this week is indicating the end of long-standing problems and the arrival of happiness for many zodiac signs. Let's know the weekly tarot horoscope from Aries to Virgo in detail.
The week is going to be quite good. Because, today you will find it easy to gather the right information. Your thinking will be clear and you will focus on work. Luck will be in your favour and your income will be stable. This week you will manage your time well and complete all tasks on time.
Minor problems may arise in work during the week. Avoid investing this week and do not get swayed by anyone. The time will be in your favour in the middle of the week. All your plans will be successful. You will also make new friends. You will receive support from your father.
Good financial gains may be received during the week. Also, a lot of happiness will come into your life. Your efforts will be recognised and appreciated by others. You may also feel a bit indifferent towards work. However, things will improve by the end of the week. Your work will also gain momentum and your plans will start succeeding.
The week may create obstacles in income. Today some people may also get angry with you without any reason. Your work will improve and you will benefit from your contacts. Be careful of potential problems related to your vehicle and do not get into arguments with anyone.
This week will prove to be very good for the people of Leo zodiac sign. You will receive unexpected benefits this week. On Wednesday and Thursday, you may feel disappointed and disheartened. You will have to make extra efforts to prove yourself and you may get disturbed by what is happening around you. Friday and Saturday of this week will be much better. Your income will increase and you will feel happy.
Due to the Moon in the month of December, you may face some problems. However, your income will be low today and there will be unnecessary expenses. But from Tuesday evening, the situation will start improving. Income will increase and there will be enthusiasm towards work. You will get victory in matters related to court and legal issues. Overall, this week will be mixed for you.
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending