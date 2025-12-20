20 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

T20 World Cup 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope 21 To 27 December 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for December 21 to 27, 2025! Know the effect of Mars' transit and Rajyogas on Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo. Will your troubles be resolved?

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Weekly Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

This last period of December 2025 is going to be extremely important from the perspective of astrology and tarot cards. In this week from December 21 to 27, Mars, the commander of the planets, will enter the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra on December 25 while in Sagittarius. Along with this, the conjunction of Sun, Mars, and Venus in Sagittarius is creating auspicious Rajyogas like 'Mangaladitya' and 'Shukraditya'. According to Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma, this week is indicating the end of long-standing problems and the arrival of happiness for many zodiac signs. Let's know the weekly tarot horoscope from Aries to Virgo in detail.

Aries Weekly Tarot Card Readings

The week is going to be quite good. Because, today you will find it easy to gather the right information. Your thinking will be clear and you will focus on work. Luck will be in your favour and your income will be stable. This week you will manage your time well and complete all tasks on time.

Taurus Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Minor problems may arise in work during the week. Avoid investing this week and do not get swayed by anyone. The time will be in your favour in the middle of the week. All your plans will be successful. You will also make new friends. You will receive support from your father.

Gemini Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Good financial gains may be received during the week. Also, a lot of happiness will come into your life. Your efforts will be recognised and appreciated by others. You may also feel a bit indifferent towards work. However, things will improve by the end of the week. Your work will also gain momentum and your plans will start succeeding.

Cancer Weekly Tarot Card Readings

The week may create obstacles in income. Today some people may also get angry with you without any reason. Your work will improve and you will benefit from your contacts. Be careful of potential problems related to your vehicle and do not get into arguments with anyone.

Leo Weekly Tarot Card Readings

This week will prove to be very good for the people of Leo zodiac sign. You will receive unexpected benefits this week. On Wednesday and Thursday, you may feel disappointed and disheartened. You will have to make extra efforts to prove yourself and you may get disturbed by what is happening around you. Friday and Saturday of this week will be much better. Your income will increase and you will feel happy.

Virgo Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Due to the Moon in the month of December, you may face some problems. However, your income will be low today and there will be unnecessary expenses. But from Tuesday evening, the situation will start improving. Income will increase and there will be enthusiasm towards work. You will get victory in matters related to court and legal issues. Overall, this week will be mixed for you.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Rashifal

tarot card rashifal

weekly horoscope

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 04:15 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Weekly Tarot Horoscope 21 To 27 December 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Today’s Tarot Horoscope 21 December 2025 for all 12 zodiac signs

Astrology and Spirituality

New Year 2026: Donate These Items for a Prosperous Year Ahead

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope 21-27 December for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, December 20 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Tarot Horoscope 19 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.