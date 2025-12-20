Weekly Tarot Horoscope 21 To 27 December 2025 for Aries to Virgo

This last period of December 2025 is going to be extremely important from the perspective of astrology and tarot cards. In this week from December 21 to 27, Mars, the commander of the planets, will enter the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra on December 25 while in Sagittarius. Along with this, the conjunction of Sun, Mars, and Venus in Sagittarius is creating auspicious Rajyogas like 'Mangaladitya' and 'Shukraditya'. According to Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma, this week is indicating the end of long-standing problems and the arrival of happiness for many zodiac signs. Let's know the weekly tarot horoscope from Aries to Virgo in detail.