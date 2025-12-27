27 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

2026 Numerology Predictions: What Your Birth Number Reveals About the Year Ahead

According to numerology, the year 2026 is filled with the energy of the Sun. This year will be most auspicious for those with birth numbers 1, 5, and 9, while other birth numbers will need to make decisions with restraint and wisdom at the right time.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

Image: Freepik

The new year 2026 is considered the year of the Sun, which enhances self-strength, confidence, leadership abilities, and decision-making power. According to numerology, the 'Birth Number' derived from one's date of birth indicates how a person handles situations and navigates life's challenges. In this context, the planetary energies will have different effects on individuals with different Birth Numbers in 2026. Let's find out what this year signifies for you.

Birth Number 1 (Sun)

For individuals with Birth Number 1, 2026 is going to be very special. This Birth Number, ruled by the Sun, will shine brightly this year. Decision-making abilities will be strong at the beginning of the year, and people will value your advice. However, you might experience mental confusion or mild sadness in February and August, but this will be temporary. April is considered very auspicious for wealth, investments, and property. Overall, this is a year for Birth Number 1 individuals to shine.

Birth Number 2 (Moon)

For those with Birth Number 2, which is associated with the Moon, 2026 will bring mental stability. You will be able to handle situations in a balanced manner, regardless of the circumstances. However, it will be important to avoid emotional fluctuations and unnecessary disputes during the lunar eclipse in March. June and July could prove to be fortunate months for you.

Birth Number 3 (Jupiter)

For individuals with Birth Number 3, governed by Jupiter, 2026 will be a year of ups and downs but full of possibilities. The beginning of the year might feel a bit slow, but the period between June and August will be very beneficial from a spiritual perspective. The time from after August until the end of October will be financially strong and can be called your golden period.

Birth Number 4 (Rahu)

People with Birth Number 4 will need to control overthinking and anxiety this year. Due to the influence of Rahu, there might be restlessness at the beginning of the year. Special caution is advised from the end of February to the beginning of April. The period after August will be favourable for immovable property and investments.

Birth Number 5 (Mercury)

For those with Birth Number 5, associated with Mercury, 2026 could be a year of business and financial growth. Prospects for new contracts, partnerships, and liquid gains are strong. February, May, and September will be special months for you.

Birth Number 6 (Venus)

For individuals with Birth Number 6, this year may test relationships, luxury, and balance. You will need to avoid deceit or misunderstandings in February, while situations will improve after July, and you will find a way out of problems.

Birth Number 7 (Ketu)

For those with Birth Number 7, 2026 is a year of spiritual growth and introspection. Meditation and journaling will bring you mental clarity. Maintaining focus will be important throughout the year after March.

Birth Number 8 (Saturn)

For individuals with Birth Number 8, governed by Saturn, this year is about working diligently and patiently. If you avoid shortcuts, you will be able to accumulate significant wealth. The period between May and October will be very favourable, especially for those in technology, research, and law.

Birth Number 9 (Mars)

The year 2026 will be full of energy for people with Birth Number 9. You will need to avoid haste and overactivity between February and April. The time after September could bring travel, finance, and new opportunities.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Happy New Year

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 11:09 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / 2026 Numerology Predictions: What Your Birth Number Reveals About the Year Ahead

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Today’s Tarot Horoscope December 26, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Daily Horoscope 25 December for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

When will the first Pradosh Vrat of January be observed? Note the date, auspicious timings, and significance

Astrology and Spirituality

New Year 2026: 6 Tips for Career Advancement and Good Luck

career growth 2026 (PC: GEMINI GENERATED)
Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, December 24, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.