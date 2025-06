CG to Plant 200,000 Palm Saplings on 500 Hectares

He asked the Forest, Horticulture, and Panchayat & Rural Development departments to jointly prepare an action plan. He said that under the block plantation scheme, saplings should be planted in gram panchayats, schools, anganwadi centres, cooperative societies, and market premises. This should also be linked to the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam…” campaign. The Collector stated that farmers will receive a buy-back facility under the palm tree scheme. There will be a guarantee for selling the crop.