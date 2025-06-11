scriptCG to Plant 200,000 Palm Saplings on 500 Hectares | Latest News | Patrika News
Baloda Bazar

CG to Plant 200,000 Palm Saplings on 500 Hectares

During a meeting, Collector Deepak Soni discussed the matter with officials. He instructed them to launch a large-scale afforestation campaign across the district during the rainy season.

Baloda BazarJun 11, 2025 / 04:00 pm

Patrika Desk

During the meeting, Collector Deepak Soni discussed the matter with officials (Photo: Patrika)

CG News: Balodabazar- Bhatapara district has been included in the National Mission for Edible Oil Palm scheme. Under this, 2 lakh palm saplings are to be planted on 500 hectares (1235 acres) of land. Collector Deepak Soni discussed this with officials during a Tuesday TL meeting. He instructed them to launch a large-scale plantation drive across the district during the rainy season.
He asked the Forest, Horticulture, and Panchayat & Rural Development departments to jointly prepare an action plan. He said that under the block plantation scheme, saplings should be planted in gram panchayats, schools, anganwadi centres, cooperative societies, and market premises. This should also be linked to the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam…” campaign. The Collector stated that farmers will receive a buy-back facility under the palm tree scheme. There will be a guarantee for selling the crop.
This will also help in crop diversification. In the meeting, the Collector also reviewed revenue cases and demarcation work. District Panchayat CEO Divya Agrawal, Additional Collector Mithilesh Donde, SDM, Tehsildar, Janpad CEO, and other officials were present.

