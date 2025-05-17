scriptCG News: Crackdown on Passengers in Open Goods Vehicles, Warning Issued to Owners | Latest News | Patrika News
Baloda Bazar

CG News: Crackdown on Passengers in Open Goods Vehicles, Warning Issued to Owners

Some tractor owners requested exemptions during agricultural operations, but officials clarified that the law is equal for all and no relaxation will be given.

Baloda BazarMay 17, 2025 / 11:25 am

Patrika Desk

CG News: A meeting was held at the Suhela police station premises in response to the increasing number of road accidents and the need to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens. The meeting was led by the Station House Officer (SHO), Amit Patle. Bhatapara SDOP Taresh Sahu and Tehsildar Kishor Kumar Verma were also present. Dozens of vehicle owners from villages in the area participated in the meeting.

CG News: Village-wide Campaign to be Launched

The meeting decided to completely ban carrying passengers in goods vehicles. SDOP Sahu clarified that carrying passengers in vehicles like pickups, tractors, Mazda, 407, Chota Hathi, etc., even for family events like weddings and Shashthi celebrations, is illegal.
He stated that driver negligence and overloading are causing frequent serious accidents resulting in many fatalities. While previously only warnings and fines were issued, vehicles will now be impounded for violating the rules. A village-wide campaign will be launched to raise public awareness, highlighting that this practice is not only illegal but also life-threatening.

Request for Exemption During Agricultural Work

Some tractor owners requested exemptions during agricultural work, but officials clarified that the law is equal for all and no concessions will be made. People from dozens of villages including Suhela, Maldi, Dhobinidiha, Padkidih, Amaconi, Chandi, Hirmi, Bhatbhera, Rani Jaroud, Burdgahan, Basin, Shikari Kesli, Lohari, and Raveli attended the meeting and signed a pledge to not carry passengers in open vehicles, assuring their cooperation with the administration.

Action Under Motor Vehicles Act

CG News: SHO Amit Patle stated that accidents are occurring daily due to passengers being carried in goods vehicles. To raise public awareness and reduce accidents, a meeting of goods vehicle owners was called at the police station. Action will be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act against those carrying passengers in goods vehicles.

