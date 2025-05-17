CG News: Crackdown on Passengers in Open Goods Vehicles, Warning Issued to Owners

CG News: Village-wide Campaign to be Launched The meeting decided to completely ban carrying passengers in goods vehicles. SDOP Sahu clarified that carrying passengers in vehicles like pickups, tractors, Mazda, 407, Chota Hathi, etc., even for family events like weddings and Shashthi celebrations, is illegal.

He stated that driver negligence and overloading are causing frequent serious accidents resulting in many fatalities. While previously only warnings and fines were issued, vehicles will now be impounded for violating the rules. A village-wide campaign will be launched to raise public awareness, highlighting that this practice is not only illegal but also life-threatening.

Request for Exemption During Agricultural Work Some tractor owners requested exemptions during agricultural work, but officials clarified that the law is equal for all and no concessions will be made. People from dozens of villages including Suhela, Maldi, Dhobinidiha, Padkidih, Amaconi, Chandi, Hirmi, Bhatbhera, Rani Jaroud, Burdgahan, Basin, Shikari Kesli, Lohari, and Raveli attended the meeting and signed a pledge to not carry passengers in open vehicles, assuring their cooperation with the administration.