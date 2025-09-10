Job Placement Drive: 402 Positions Available

Job Placement: A job placement camp is being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state through various private companies. A placement camp will be held on Wednesday, 10th September, at 11:00 AM at the Government Pandit Lochan Prasad Pandey College, Sarangarh. Youth from class 5th standard to graduates are eligible to participate.
Salaries range from ₹10,000 to ₹45,000 depending on the job role. Private companies such as Shahi Export, Raigarh, Shiv Shakti AgriTech, Bilaspur, Vedanta Skill School, Korba, Chaitanya India Fin, Raigarh, and Vector Finance, Raigarh will be providing employment opportunities for 402 vacancies (both technical and non-technical) to young men and women.
Interested applicants can participate in the career guidance and placement camp by attending with all their documents, including mark sheets, photographs, and a biodata, to choose their employment.