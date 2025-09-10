Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Baloda Bazar

Job Placement Drive: 402 Positions Available

Job Placement: The state government is facilitating employment opportunities for the state's youth through various private companies. A placement camp has been organised for Wednesday at 11:00 AM.

Baloda Bazar

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Job Placement: रोजगार का सुनहरा अवसर, 402 पदों पर होगी भर्ती, इतनी होगी सैलरी
Job placement: golden opportunity for employment, recruitment for 402 posts, this will be the salary

Job Placement: A job placement camp is being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state through various private companies. A placement camp will be held on Wednesday, 10th September, at 11:00 AM at the Government Pandit Lochan Prasad Pandey College, Sarangarh. Youth from class 5th standard to graduates are eligible to participate.

Salaries range from ₹10,000 to ₹45,000 depending on the job role. Private companies such as Shahi Export, Raigarh, Shiv Shakti AgriTech, Bilaspur, Vedanta Skill School, Korba, Chaitanya India Fin, Raigarh, and Vector Finance, Raigarh will be providing employment opportunities for 402 vacancies (both technical and non-technical) to young men and women.

Interested applicants can participate in the career guidance and placement camp by attending with all their documents, including mark sheets, photographs, and a biodata, to choose their employment.

Share the news:

Related Topics

cg news

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 09:34 am

English News / Chhattisgarh / Baloda Bazar / Job Placement Drive: 402 Positions Available
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.