Rajasthan Emerges as Nuclear Power Hub with Banswara Project Adding 5900 MW Capacity

Banswara Nuclear Power Project: Rajasthan is becoming a centre for nuclear power. A second nuclear power project is to be established in Banswara, Rajasthan. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is set to launch the Mahi Nuclear Power Project in Napla, Banswara, with a power generation capacity of 2800 megawatts. This project will include 4 units of 700 megawatts each. It is expected that the first 700-megawatt unit will begin production in 2032. The first nuclear power project in Rajasthan was launched in Rawatbhata. PM Narendra Modi is expected to visit Rajasthan on the 25th of this month, where he will lay the foundation stone for the ₹45,000 crore nuclear power project in Banswara.