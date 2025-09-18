Rajasthan Emerges as Nuclear Power Hub with Banswara Project Adding 5900 MW Capacity

Banswara Nuclear Power Project: Rajasthan is becoming a centre for nuclear power. A second nuclear power project is to be established in Banswara, Rajasthan. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is set to launch the Mahi Nuclear Power Project in Napla, Banswara, with a power generation capacity of 2800 megawatts. This project will include 4 units of 700 megawatts each. It is expected that the first 700-megawatt unit will begin production in 2032. The first nuclear power project in Rajasthan was launched in Rawatbhata. PM Narendra Modi is expected to visit Rajasthan on the 25th of this month, where he will lay the foundation stone for the ₹45,000 crore nuclear power project in Banswara.
The Banswara Nuclear Power Project, also known as the Mahi Nuclear Power Project, will see its second unit commissioned 6 months later, the third 11 months later, and the fourth unit following. This project will be fully operational by 2036. With all units operational, nuclear power generation in the state will reach 5900 megawatts. NPCIL operates nuclear power plants in India.
The Banswara Nuclear Power Project has a total capacity of 2800 megawatts. Its estimated cost is ₹45,00,00,000,000. It is planned to be built on 623 hectares. It is estimated that approximately 5,000 people will be directly employed and 20,000 indirectly. The smooth functioning of this project in the power sector will significantly benefit Rajasthan.
Rawatbhata, located in Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan, India, is known as the "Atomic City". Rajasthan's Rawatbhata Atomic Power Station is India's second nuclear power plant, established in 1965 with Canadian collaboration. Six units are currently operational in Rawatbhata, generating 1180 megawatts of electricity. Following unit 7, another unit, RAPP-8, is under construction and is expected to commence operations soon. Units 7 and 8 will generate 1400 megawatts of electricity. After this, the nuclear power generation capacity in Rawatbhata will increase to 2,580 megawatts.
The country aims to generate 100 gigawatts of electricity from nuclear power by 2047. Under the government's ambitious plan, the target is to add 18 new reactors by 2031-32, increasing the total capacity to 22.4 gigawatts (GW). India plans to build 18 nuclear plants. As of 30 January 2025, India's nuclear capacity is 8180 megawatts.