Massive Gold Discovery in Rajasthan’s Banswara: 11 Crore Tonnes Estimated, Exploration Tenders to Begin This November

Gold Mine in Banswara (Image: Patrika)
The tenders for exploration (drilling and excavation) in the Kankariya block of Ghatol in Banswara will be opened in the upcoming month of November. The confirmation of a third gold mine in the Kankariya village of the Ghatol region of the district was made several years ago. It is estimated that several tonnes of pure gold can be extracted from here. This extends across the Kankariya Gram Panchayat and a surrounding area of approximately 3 kilometres. The entire region is estimated to have a reserve of over 11 crore tonnes of gold ore.
The government had issued tenders on September 29, with applications due by October 14. The government has set November 3 as the date for opening the tenders. Previously, the mining department had cancelled tenders, citing technical deficiencies. The mining department had cancelled the previous tenders, citing technical flaws.
Prior to this, gold ore was found in Jagpuriya and Bhukiya, also in the Ghatol region. An estimated 222 tonnes of gold is present here. A potential of 113.5 million tonnes of ore has been indicated. This includes other precious metals. The government had also issued tenders for its excavation. Later, these were also cancelled citing technical reasons. Despite this, the company had deposited ₹170 crore. Consequently, the company approached the High Court. It is being reported that the court has stayed the cancellation order.
Exploration involves extracting precise information. This includes drilling deep into the ground. The soil, ore, or other materials from within are then sent for laboratory testing. This helps determine the form in which the gold is present. It also indicates its percentage and what other metals might be found. This process typically takes two to three years.
Big NewsView All
Special
Trending