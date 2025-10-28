Massive Gold Discovery in Rajasthan’s Banswara: 11 Crore Tonnes Estimated, Exploration Tenders to Begin This November

The tenders for exploration (drilling and excavation) in the Kankariya block of Ghatol in Banswara will be opened in the upcoming month of November. The confirmation of a third gold mine in the Kankariya village of the Ghatol region of the district was made several years ago. It is estimated that several tonnes of pure gold can be extracted from here. This extends across the Kankariya Gram Panchayat and a surrounding area of approximately 3 kilometres. The entire region is estimated to have a reserve of over 11 crore tonnes of gold ore.