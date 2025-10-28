Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Special

Massive Gold Discovery in Rajasthan’s Banswara: 11 Crore Tonnes Estimated, Exploration Tenders to Begin This November

A gold mine has been found in Banswara, Rajasthan. Read the full story to know more.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Banswara

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

Gold Mine in Banswara (Image: Patrika)

The tenders for exploration (drilling and excavation) in the Kankariya block of Ghatol in Banswara will be opened in the upcoming month of November. The confirmation of a third gold mine in the Kankariya village of the Ghatol region of the district was made several years ago. It is estimated that several tonnes of pure gold can be extracted from here. This extends across the Kankariya Gram Panchayat and a surrounding area of approximately 3 kilometres. The entire region is estimated to have a reserve of over 11 crore tonnes of gold ore.

The government had issued tenders on September 29, with applications due by October 14. The government has set November 3 as the date for opening the tenders. Previously, the mining department had cancelled tenders, citing technical deficiencies. The mining department had cancelled the previous tenders, citing technical flaws.

Previously Found Here

Prior to this, gold ore was found in Jagpuriya and Bhukiya, also in the Ghatol region. An estimated 222 tonnes of gold is present here. A potential of 113.5 million tonnes of ore has been indicated. This includes other precious metals. The government had also issued tenders for its excavation. Later, these were also cancelled citing technical reasons. Despite this, the company had deposited ₹170 crore. Consequently, the company approached the High Court. It is being reported that the court has stayed the cancellation order.

What is Exploration

Exploration involves extracting precise information. This includes drilling deep into the ground. The soil, ore, or other materials from within are then sent for laboratory testing. This helps determine the form in which the gold is present. It also indicates its percentage and what other metals might be found. This process typically takes two to three years.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Updated on:

28 Oct 2025 01:28 pm

Published on:

28 Oct 2025 01:27 pm

English News / Special / Massive Gold Discovery in Rajasthan’s Banswara: 11 Crore Tonnes Estimated, Exploration Tenders to Begin This November

Big News

View All

Special

Trending

Jaipur Bus Fire: Bus reduced to ashes, death toll may rise; three burnt alive so far

Jaipur

Jaipur: 15-year-old girl assaulted after being forced to meet following Snapchat friendship

gang rape
Jaipur

Rajasthan weather alert: Next 180 hours critical, IMD warns of rain and stormy winds in 23 districts

Kota

Heavy Rain Alert: 'Montha Storm' Impacts Rajasthan Districts, Kota Records 69mm Rainfall, IMD Warns of Downpour Today

heavy rain alert monsoon news
Special

Ajmer: Man Assaulted with Female Friend in Car, Indecency Committed

Rajasthan Police
Ajmer
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.