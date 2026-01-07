Jaipur Weather: Dense fog and severe cold ‘double attack’ halts city’s pace

Jaipur Weather Today: The Pink City woke up to a dense blanket of fog on Wednesday morning. The visibility dropped to between 0 and 20 metres at 7:30 AM, completely disrupting daily life. The 'double attack' of biting cold and dense fog brought the capital city to a standstill.
From Wednesday morning, dense fog enveloped most areas of the city, including Pratap Nagar, Mansarovar, Sanganer, and Jagatpura, making it impossible to see objects even 20 metres away. Jal Mahal, a major tourist attraction, was completely hidden by the fog, leaving tourists disappointed. Visibility was recorded at less than 10 metres around Tonk Road and Vatika, causing significant difficulties for drivers.
Due to the reduced visibility, traffic speed on Jaipur's main roads—Ajmer Road, Sikar Road, and Agra Road—was extremely slow. The situation did not improve until 11 AM. Drivers had to use their headlights even in daylight. The impact of the fog was evident everywhere, from the narrow lanes of the walled city to the ring road.
While bright sunshine provided relief on Tuesday by noon, the sun remained hidden on Wednesday. Cold winds and humidity have increased the chill. People were forced to stay indoors, and bonfires could be seen lit in various places on the streets.
According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, the weather is expected to remain similar throughout the week. The department has forecast light rain or drizzle in the coming days, which could further increase the biting cold. A 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for several areas for the next 48 hours. Drivers are advised to reduce speed and use fog lights mandatorily while driving in fog. The elderly and children should take special precautions during this cold season.
