Jaipur Weather: Dense fog and severe cold ‘double attack’ halts city’s pace

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, the weather is expected to remain similar throughout the week. The department has forecast light rain or drizzle in the coming days, which could further increase the biting cold. A 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for several areas for the next 48 hours. Drivers are advised to reduce speed and use fog lights mandatorily while driving in fog. The elderly and children should take special precautions during this cold season.