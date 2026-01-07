7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Schools Closed in 25 Districts Including Jaipur Due to Severe Cold

Dense fog has shrouded the capital Jaipur and most districts for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, starting from the morning.

2 min read
Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

Rajasthan-school-holiday

Image: Patrika

The severe cold in Rajasthan has intensified. For the third consecutive day on Wednesday, dense fog has persisted since morning in most districts, including the capital Jaipur. Due to the biting cold and cold wave, schools remain closed in 25 districts today. The Meteorological Department has also issued an Orange and Yellow alert for dense fog and cold wave in 24 districts of the state today.

Life in Rajasthan remained severely affected today due to the onslaught of dense fog and cold wave. The chill increased due to the effect of cold winds since night, leaving people shivering. On Wednesday morning, most districts were covered in a blanket of fog and clouds, intensifying the cold. The situation is such that due to low visibility in the morning, vehicles were seen crawling on the roads.

Hill Station Mount Abu remained the coldest

In the last 24 hours, the hill station Mount Abu recorded the lowest temperature at zero degrees Celsius. Dungarpur recorded 3 degrees, Pali 5 degrees, Sirohi 4.1 degrees, and Pali again 4.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Pilani recorded the lowest maximum temperature of the day at 11.5 degrees Celsius. The day's maximum temperature dropped by up to five degrees in the last 24 hours.

Schools closed in these districts today









































































































































































S.No.DistrictClassHoliday Until
1Jaipur1 to 5thJanuary 10
2Jaipur6 to 8thJanuary 8
3Hanumangarh1 to 8thJanuary 10
4Sri Ganganagar1 to 8thJanuary 10
5BundiNursery to 5thJanuary 12
6Bundi1 to 8thJanuary 7
7Baran1 to 8thJanuary 7
8Dausa1 to 8thJanuary 7
9Pratapgarh1 to 8thJanuary 7
10Jhalawar1 to 8thJanuary 8
11Ajmer1 to 8thJanuary 10
12DungarpurPre-Primary to 5thJanuary 7
13Bhilwara1 to 5thJanuary 8
14Tonk1 to 8thJanuary 8
15Chittorgarh1 to 8thJanuary 8
16Nagaur1 to 8thJanuary 7
17Bharatpur1 to 5thJanuary 8
18Didwana-Kuchaman1 to 5thJanuary 8
19Rajsamand1 to 8thJanuary 8
20Pali1 to 8thJanuary 8
21Jhunjhunu1 to 8thJanuary 8
22Kotputli-BehrorNursery to 8thJanuary 10
23Dholpur1 to 8thJanuary 10
24Sawai MadhopurNursery to 8thJanuary 10
25KotaPre-Primary to 8thJanuary 10
26Barmer1 to 8thJanuary 8

Orange and Yellow alert in these districts today

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for fog and cold wave in 24 districts of the state today. The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued an Orange alert for dense fog and cold wave in Sawai Madhopur, Bundi, and Kota. Meanwhile, a Yellow alert for fog has been issued for Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Baran, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Dausa, Tonk, Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, and Bikaner. Additionally, a Yellow alert for cold wave has been issued for Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu.

