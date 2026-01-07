Rajasthan: Schools Closed in 25 Districts Including Jaipur Due to Severe Cold

Image: Patrika
The severe cold in Rajasthan has intensified. For the third consecutive day on Wednesday, dense fog has persisted since morning in most districts, including the capital Jaipur. Due to the biting cold and cold wave, schools remain closed in 25 districts today. The Meteorological Department has also issued an Orange and Yellow alert for dense fog and cold wave in 24 districts of the state today.
Life in Rajasthan remained severely affected today due to the onslaught of dense fog and cold wave. The chill increased due to the effect of cold winds since night, leaving people shivering. On Wednesday morning, most districts were covered in a blanket of fog and clouds, intensifying the cold. The situation is such that due to low visibility in the morning, vehicles were seen crawling on the roads.
In the last 24 hours, the hill station Mount Abu recorded the lowest temperature at zero degrees Celsius. Dungarpur recorded 3 degrees, Pali 5 degrees, Sirohi 4.1 degrees, and Pali again 4.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Pilani recorded the lowest maximum temperature of the day at 11.5 degrees Celsius. The day's maximum temperature dropped by up to five degrees in the last 24 hours.
|S.No.
|District
|Class
|Holiday Until
|1
|Jaipur
|1 to 5th
|January 10
|2
|Jaipur
|6 to 8th
|January 8
|3
|Hanumangarh
|1 to 8th
|January 10
|4
|Sri Ganganagar
|1 to 8th
|January 10
|5
|Bundi
|Nursery to 5th
|January 12
|6
|Bundi
|1 to 8th
|January 7
|7
|Baran
|1 to 8th
|January 7
|8
|Dausa
|1 to 8th
|January 7
|9
|Pratapgarh
|1 to 8th
|January 7
|10
|Jhalawar
|1 to 8th
|January 8
|11
|Ajmer
|1 to 8th
|January 10
|12
|Dungarpur
|Pre-Primary to 5th
|January 7
|13
|Bhilwara
|1 to 5th
|January 8
|14
|Tonk
|1 to 8th
|January 8
|15
|Chittorgarh
|1 to 8th
|January 8
|16
|Nagaur
|1 to 8th
|January 7
|17
|Bharatpur
|1 to 5th
|January 8
|18
|Didwana-Kuchaman
|1 to 5th
|January 8
|19
|Rajsamand
|1 to 8th
|January 8
|20
|Pali
|1 to 8th
|January 8
|21
|Jhunjhunu
|1 to 8th
|January 8
|22
|Kotputli-Behror
|Nursery to 8th
|January 10
|23
|Dholpur
|1 to 8th
|January 10
|24
|Sawai Madhopur
|Nursery to 8th
|January 10
|25
|Kota
|Pre-Primary to 8th
|January 10
|26
|Barmer
|1 to 8th
|January 8
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for fog and cold wave in 24 districts of the state today. The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued an Orange alert for dense fog and cold wave in Sawai Madhopur, Bundi, and Kota. Meanwhile, a Yellow alert for fog has been issued for Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Baran, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Dausa, Tonk, Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, and Bikaner. Additionally, a Yellow alert for cold wave has been issued for Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu.
