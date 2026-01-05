Rajasthan Braces for Cold Snap: Yellow Alert Issued for Chill, Cold Day, and Dense Fog in Several Districts

Cold (Image: IANS/ Patrika)
The weather in Rajasthan has once again intensified the cold this week. Many parts of the state are experiencing cold waves and dense fog, leading to a significant drop in temperature.
Temperatures in Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar, Churu, and other areas have been recorded 2 to 8 degrees below normal. In Kota, the maximum temperature dropped to 13.3 degrees, which was 8.8 degrees below normal. The cold has also caused a sharp decline in daytime temperatures.
The Meteorological Department has issued a triple alert for the next 72 hours. According to the department, the cold wave condition will persist from December 6 to 8. During this period, the conditions of cold wave and cold day will worsen, with dense fog and cold waves being more probable, especially in the morning. Temperatures may drop by another 1 to 2 degrees.
In view of the severe cold wave situation in Baran district, the district administration declared a holiday today (January 5) in all government and private schools. District Education Officer Sitaram Goyal stated that this decision was taken keeping in mind the safety and health of the children. The holiday was declared for all schools up to class 12th.
The Meteorological Department has issued a triple alert for cold wave, cold day, and dense fog for the next 3 days. A yellow alert has been issued for Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Churu, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar on December 6.
A triple alert has also been issued for December 7, with a yellow alert for Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Churu, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar.
On December 8, a yellow alert is in effect for Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Churu, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar.
