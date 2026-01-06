6 January 2026,

Rajasthan: Road connecting two states begins construction after 40 years, villagers garland MLA with 51kg garland using JCB

Good News: MLA Dr. Suresh Dhakad laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Rawatbhata-Gandhi Sagar road, which connects Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

Suresh-Dhakhad

Image: Patrika

Rawatbhata-Gandhi Sagar Road Construction: The foundation stone for the construction of the Rawatbhata-Gandhi Sagar road, connecting Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, was laid by MLA Dr. Suresh Dhakad at Eklingpura Ghat intersection on Monday. Local BJP workers and villagers showered flowers from a JCB, welcomed the MLA with a 51 kg garland, and celebrated with fireworks. The enthusiasm and public support were palpable, creating a remarkable scene of excitement at the event.

MLA Dhakad stated that this road is not merely a route but a powerful medium for development, prosperity, and regional progress. He issued clear instructions to the PWD officials and contractors, emphasising that this is a long-awaited demand, pending for 40 years, and therefore, the construction work must be of high quality.

He added that the construction of the Rawatbhata-Gandhi Sagar road will give new momentum to the overall development of the region and will prove to be a permanent solution to the public's long-standing grievances.

For this significant project, MLA Dr. Suresh Dhakad also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari. He assured that he would always remain committed to the development of the region and would continue to work tirelessly to translate the promises made to the public into reality.

Proposals Sent for Other Works Too

The MLA further stated that proposals for the construction of a 5-meter wide road from Toloka Luhariya to Jawaharnagar under MDR will soon be sent for approval. Additionally, he directed the concerned departments to identify a suitable location and develop an alternative new route in the Eklingpura Ghat area due to the narrowness of the existing मार्ग (path).

Attendees

The event was attended by Additional District Collector Vinodkumar Malhotra, Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. Kriti Vyas, DSP Shankarlal Meena, CI Raisalsingh, ACF Shobharam Gurjar, Forest Officer Manoj Sharma, AEN Virendra Nayak, former Pradhan Radheshyam Gupta, former Sarpanch Kushal Baretha, Kamlendra Singh Hada, BJP City President Rajendra Dashora, former Municipal President Rajkumar Wadhwa, along with BJP officials, workers, and villagers from the area. Kushal Baretha conducted the proceedings.

