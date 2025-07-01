scriptRajasthan: Woman teacher killed with sword in broad daylight, attacker on the run | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Rajasthan: Woman teacher killed with sword in broad daylight, attacker on the run

A female teacher was murdered in broad daylight at the Kalinjara bus stand in Banswara district, Rajasthan. CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged.

BanswaraJul 01, 2025 / 03:31 pm

Patrika Desk

banswara murder

The woman was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Banswara in critical condition. (Photo – Patrika)

A female teacher was brutally murdered in broad daylight on Tuesday morning in Kalinjara town, Banswara district, Rajasthan. The assailants, who arrived in a car, carried out the attack and escaped. The incident has sent shockwaves through the area. Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agrawal and Bagidora DSP Sandeep Singh, arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.
banswara teacher murder
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Lila Tabiyar, wife of Lakshman Tabiyar, a resident of Tariya Pada, Jholana. She left her home around 7 am to go to Siya Khata school. At the Kalinjara bus stand, unknown assailants who had alighted from a car, attacked her repeatedly with a sword before fleeing the scene.
Locals rushed the critically injured woman to Kalinjara hospital. After initial treatment, she was referred to the Banswara Mahatma Gandhi District Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead after examination. The body has been kept in the mortuary.
DSP Sandeep Singh stated that the number of assailants could be more than two, and they arrived in a car. Footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity is being examined. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

News / National News / Rajasthan: Woman teacher killed with sword in broad daylight, attacker on the run

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

National News

Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

in 2 hours

Four Killed, Five Injured in a Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu

National News

Four Killed, Five Injured in a Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu

in 3 hours

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

16 minutes ago

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

Jaipur

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

3 hours ago

Latest National News

Delhi's 160-Year-Old Railway Station Renamed: CM Writes to Minister

National News

Delhi's 160-Year-Old Railway Station Renamed: CM Writes to Minister

in 3 hours

Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

National News

Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

in 2 hours

Gujarat Gets Major Boost: Namo Shakti and Somnath-Dwarka Expressways Approved

National News

Gujarat Gets Major Boost: Namo Shakti and Somnath-Dwarka Expressways Approved

in 37 minutes

Four Killed, Five Injured in a Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu

National News

Four Killed, Five Injured in a Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.