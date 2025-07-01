Rajasthan: Woman teacher killed with sword in broad daylight, attacker on the run

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Lila Tabiyar, wife of Lakshman Tabiyar, a resident of Tariya Pada, Jholana. She left her home around 7 am to go to Siya Khata school. At the Kalinjara bus stand, unknown assailants who had alighted from a car, attacked her repeatedly with a sword before fleeing the scene. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Lila Tabiyar, wife of Lakshman Tabiyar, a resident of Tariya Pada, Jholana. She left her home around 7 am to go to Siya Khata school. At the Kalinjara bus stand, unknown assailants who had alighted from a car, attacked her repeatedly with a sword before fleeing the scene.

Locals rushed the critically injured woman to Kalinjara hospital. After initial treatment, she was referred to the Banswara Mahatma Gandhi District Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead after examination. The body has been kept in the mortuary.

DSP Sandeep Singh stated that the number of assailants could be more than two, and they arrived in a car. Footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity is being examined. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.