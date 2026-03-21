Gwalior-Betul National Highway Work to be Completed Soon in MP

To complete the construction of the Gwalior-Betul National Highway, NHAI has now prioritised wildlife and nature conservation in the Baretha Ghat section and other sensitive forest area sections, as per the instructions of the High Court and the Wildlife Board. This is to ensure the safety of both travellers and wildlife. NHAI has planned to construct a total of 10 animal underpasses and 1 animal overpass in this section. Care will also be taken to ensure that vehicle speed and noise do not cause any harm or disturbance to wildlife.