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Betul

Gwalior-Betul National Highway Work to be Completed Soon in MP

Gwalior-Betul National Highway: Work had been stalled for four years following a High Court order due to the highway passing through wildlife areas.

2 min read

Betul

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Patrika Desk

Mar 21, 2026

HIGHWAY

Gwalior-Betul National Highway: The work on the 634 km-long National Highway connecting Gwalior to Betul in Madhya Pradesh will now be completed soon. The work on this National Highway had been stalled for four years following a High Court order. Four years ago, the High Court had halted the work, deeming it unsafe for wildlife. Subsequently, the Wildlife Board and the Central Government had also ordered the commencement of work only after obtaining necessary permissions.

Now, in compliance with the High Court's directives, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has secured all essential approvals from the Wildlife Board and the Central Government. With these permissions, a report will be submitted to the High Court, and work will commence as soon as the court's order is received.

Work Halted on Baretha Ghat Section

Under the Gwalior-Betul National Highway, approximately 21 km of road construction is to be undertaken in the Baretha Ghat section of Betul. This area is highly sensitive due to wildlife movement, particularly a tiger movement corridor. This route is also part of the Bhopal-Nagpur corridor, which passes through Betul. While the highway construction work has been completed in most sections in Betul, work in three sections – Kesla Range, Bhaura Range, and Baretha Ghat – had been stopped following the High Court's order.

Baretha Ghat Section Currently Has a Two-Lane Road

The Baretha Ghat section currently has a two-lane road, which is also quite winding, causing difficulties in traffic movement. At times, due to traffic pressure, long jams occur here, causing inconvenience to travellers. The narrow width of the road also poses a risk of accidents. Two major black spots have been identified on this route, where accidents occur frequently. Wildlife also moves in this area, which further increases the risk of accidents.

Wildlife Conservation Prioritised

To complete the construction of the Gwalior-Betul National Highway, NHAI has now prioritised wildlife and nature conservation in the Baretha Ghat section and other sensitive forest area sections, as per the instructions of the High Court and the Wildlife Board. This is to ensure the safety of both travellers and wildlife. NHAI has planned to construct a total of 10 animal underpasses and 1 animal overpass in this section. Care will also be taken to ensure that vehicle speed and noise do not cause any harm or disturbance to wildlife.

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Published on:

21 Mar 2026 09:18 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Betul / Gwalior-Betul National Highway Work to be Completed Soon in MP

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