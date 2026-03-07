LPG Price Hike: Cylinder costs ₹60 more, gas in these MP cities now pricier than Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

LPG Price Hike: The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased by ₹60, while the price of 19-kg commercial cylinders has gone up by as much as ₹115. The revised rates came into effect on Saturday, March 7. This has also had an impact in Madhya Pradesh. In many districts of MP, the price has reached close to ₹1000, which is even higher than in the major metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Know in which city in MP the cooking gas cylinder has become the most expensive.