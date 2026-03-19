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Bikaner

Bikaner to Get 75 Electric Buses Soon, Route Finalisation Underway

Efforts are gaining momentum to launch an e-bus service in Bikaner city, Rajasthan. Under the proposed plan, a total of 125 electric buses will be deployed to strengthen the city’s public transport system.

2 min read

Bikaner

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Patrika Desk

Mar 19, 2026

Rajasthan E-Bus Service

Bikaner: Efforts to operate e-buses in the city of Bikaner, Rajasthan, have intensified. The Municipal Corporation and the concerned company are busy with the preparations for e-bus operations. The construction of an e-bus depot is underway in front of Maharaja Ganga Singh University.

The corporation has started the process of deciding routes for the operation of e-buses in the Bikaner urban area. Representatives of the company operating the e-buses visited the bus depot construction site on Wednesday. Following this, they held a meeting with Corporation Commissioner Mayank Manish to discuss the project.

A total of 125 e-buses will be operated in Bikaner city. In the first phase, 75 buses will be operated. E-bus operations are expected to commence by June.

E-bus will run only when the gate is closed

There will be robust arrangements for the safety of passengers in e-buses. The bus will not move until the door of the e-bus is closed. An alarm will sound if the temperature inside the bus rises. The bus will also be connected to a GPS system.

Wheelchair and lift

Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) will be able to travel conveniently in the e-bus. Each bus will have a wheelchair. Additionally, there will be a lift in the bus for the disabled. Passengers, along with their wheelchairs, will be able to board the lift and be seated in the bus.

E-buses will be blue

Dheeraj Parashar of CSL Mobilit, the company operating the e-bus service in Bikaner, stated that blue buses will be operated in Bikaner. They will be 9 meters long. The bus will have seats for 25 passengers. There will be space for 15 standing passengers.

Camera surveillance, reserved seats for women

Each bus will be equipped with CCTV cameras. In these air-conditioned buses, four seats will be reserved for women. The reserved seats will be pink in colour. Route locations will be displayed on a digital screen.

Benefits of operating e-buses

The operation of e-buses will reduce pollution and improve air quality in Bikaner city. These buses make less noise, which will also reduce noise pollution. Passengers will get affordable and comfortable travel. Reduced diesel consumption will lower operational costs and promote eco-friendly public transport.

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Published on:

19 Mar 2026 01:52 pm

News / Rajasthan / Bikaner / Bikaner to Get 75 Electric Buses Soon, Route Finalisation Underway

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