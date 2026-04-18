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Bikaner

Rajasthan Bulldozer Action: Authorities Target History-Sheeter’s Illegal Construction; More Criminals on Radar

Bikaner News: Authorities in Rajasthan have taken firm action against illegal structures, using bulldozers to clear encroachments outside a notorious criminal’s home. The operation highlights the administration’s latest push for stricter law enforcement.

2 min read

Bikaner

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Patrika Desk

Apr 18, 2026

History-sheeter Sitaram Jat

Bulldozer clears illegal encroachment in front of history-sheeter’s house. Photo: Patrika

Bikaner: Demonstrating a stern stance on law and order and illegal encroachments, the Rajasthan administration deployed a bulldozer to remove unauthorised structures outside the residence of a history-sheeter. This action, carried out in the Muktaprasad police station area, has not only cleared the thoroughfare but also provided long-awaited relief to local residents.

The administration decided to act following persistent complaints from the neighbourhood. Residents reported that the encroachment had narrowed the road, causing significant disruptions to traffic and movement. Superintendent of Police, Mridul Kachawa, stated that major action will soon be taken against several other criminals. Following this police intervention, there is a sense of panic among other lawbreakers who have occupied land illegally.

A Stern Message from the Administration

Through this action, the administration has sent a clear message that crime and illegal encroachments will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Officials warned that similar strict measures against such offenders will continue in the future.

Action amid heavy police presence According to Muktaprasad Nagar Station House Officer Vijendra Sila, the Superintendent of Police was briefed after receiving information from the district administration. Subsequently, a team led by CO City Anuj Dal arrived at the site. A heavy police force remained deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. The encroachment was removed using a bulldozer.

Officials present at the scene During the operation, CO City Anuj Dal, Station House Officer Bijendra Sheela, and a large contingent of police personnel were deployed. Meanwhile, BDA Tehsildar Mahendra Singh Ratnu remained on-site to oversee the entire proceedings.

Serious cases registered against a history-sheeter. According to the police, approximately 10 serious cases, including murder, attempted murder, and violations of the Arms Act, are registered against the history-sheeter Sitaram, son of Ramkishan. He has already been sentenced under Section 302 in one case, while other matters remain sub judice.

Several others have been identified, action soon The police and administration have commenced joint operations against criminals. The encroachment in front of history-sheeter Sitaram’s house has been removed. Several other miscreants have been identified, and action will be taken against them shortly. -Mridul Kachawa, Superintendent of Police

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Published on:

18 Apr 2026 09:57 am

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