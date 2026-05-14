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Bikaner

Arjun Ram Meghwal Abandons Official Vehicles, Travels Home by E-Rickshaw in Bikaner

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal travels by e-rickshaw in Bikaner, shunning his luxury convoy to promote PM Modi’s fuel conservation initiative.

less than 1 minute read

Bikaner

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Patrika Desk

May 14, 2026

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal travelling in an e-rickshaw in Bikaner. Photo: Social

Bikaner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption is showing its impact in Rajasthan. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has now significantly scaled back his motorcade.

Taking the Prime Minister’s "Save Fuel" call forward, the Law Minister is sending a powerful message to the public by travelling in an e-rickshaw. This follows the recent decision by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to slash his convoy by 75 per cent, limiting it to just five vehicles.


Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal arrived in Bikaner from Delhi by train on Thursday morning. Upon disembarking at Bikaner Railway Station, he bypassed his luxury motorcade and opted instead for an e-rickshaw, which he took all the way to his residence.


BJP leader Deepak Pareek stated that the Minister’s convoy will no longer include escort or CPT vehicles, nor will a string of cars follow him. The Union Minister for Law and Justice is frequently in the news for his simplicity; even PM Modi has previously praised Arjun Meghwal’s environment-friendly innovations.


Minister Shares the Moment

The Union Law Minister shared a photograph on X, explaining that saving for the nation also meant protecting the environment. He noted that upon his arrival in Bikaner that day, and in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Nation First" appeal, he had travelled by e-rickshaw to further the message of fuel conservation, environmental protection, and the use of public transport. He further asserted that in the current era, adopting clean energy and saving fuel was not merely an option but a responsibility towards future generations, and he called upon everyone to join together to increase public participation in environmental conservation.

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Updated on:

14 May 2026 03:14 pm

Published on:

14 May 2026 03:13 pm

News / Rajasthan / Bikaner / Arjun Ram Meghwal Abandons Official Vehicles, Travels Home by E-Rickshaw in Bikaner

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