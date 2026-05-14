Arjun Ram Meghwal Abandons Official Vehicles, Travels Home by E-Rickshaw in Bikaner

The Union Law Minister shared a photograph on X, explaining that saving for the nation also meant protecting the environment. He noted that upon his arrival in Bikaner that day, and in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Nation First" appeal, he had travelled by e-rickshaw to further the message of fuel conservation, environmental protection, and the use of public transport. He further asserted that in the current era, adopting clean energy and saving fuel was not merely an option but a responsibility towards future generations, and he called upon everyone to join together to increase public participation in environmental conservation.