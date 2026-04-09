Rajasthan Schools: Strict Action if Transfer Certificates are Withheld, Education Department Warns

File Photo (Source: Patrika)
Rajasthan Schools: Disputes often arise in Rajasthan regarding students studying in private schools seeking a Transfer Certificate (TC) upon changing schools or completing their studies. The Directorate of Education has taken this seriously and issued strict orders. According to these, cases of not issuing TC (Transfer Certificate) will be viewed seriously by the Directorate.
According to the Director of Education, Sitaram Jat, withholding a student's TC will not be considered appropriate under any circumstances. Students who wish to take admission in other schools must be provided with a TC immediately upon application by their parents or guardians, so that the student's education is not disrupted.
The order clarifies that even if there is any dispute between the school management and the parents, the student's TC will not be withheld. Keeping the student's interest paramount, private schools have been asked to ensure that education continues uninterrupted.
The Education Department has warned that if any school fails to issue a TC despite an application, strict action will be taken against the concerned institution under the Rajasthan Non-Government Educational Institutions Act.
The Education Department has initiated a move to free children from 'meaningless' names. Education Minister Madan Dilawar said in a press conference on Wednesday that the department will provide an opportunity for children to change their names and surnames that have become a cause for ridicule or are meaningless. The minister acknowledged that parents sometimes unknowingly give children such names that cause them trouble and mockery when they grow up.
The minister said, "We want a child's name to be their identity, not a joke." Such children will now be allowed to choose meaningful names. This initiative will bring significant relief, especially to those students who have felt uncomfortable with their names for years. For this, the department itself will prepare a list of about two thousand names, which will be offered as options to parents at the time of admission. This new scheme will be a great relief for the children.
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