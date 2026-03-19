Rajasthan New Rail Project: New Rail Lines to be Laid in Districts Bordering India-Pakistan in Rajasthan, Strengthening Defence Connectivity

Bikaner: A major project for strengthening the railway network in areas bordering the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan is progressing rapidly. Under this scheme, the border districts of Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer will be connected by new rail connectivity. This will provide better commuting facilities to the local people. It will also strengthen defence connectivity.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also made an announcement in Parliament regarding the ongoing rail projects to further strengthen the rail network in border areas. He said that work is progressing rapidly on laying a defence line by connecting cities, towns, and villages from Anupgarh to Barmer in Rajasthan by railway line. Apart from this, a railway network is being established parallel to the border from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat along the India-Pakistan international border.
During the discussion on demands for grants in Parliament, Railway Minister Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways is currently undergoing a period of unprecedented expansion and modernisation. It has been empowered by a record budgetary allocation of ₹2.78 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026-27. Work for the construction of new railway lines in the Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer regions of Rajasthan is progressing in different stages.
Railway Minister Vaishnaw gave information about increasing strategic connectivity by giving special emphasis on rail connectivity in border and strategic areas. He informed that several rail projects have been initiated to strengthen connectivity in border areas. This will boost both strategic movement and regional development. Survey work for the expansion of Baramulla-Uri (DPR stage), doubling of Qazigund-Badgam, and connectivity to Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch has been advanced in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Railway Minister said that the rail network is being developed on the India-Pakistan border from Anupgarh Khajuwala, Jaisalmer-Barmer-Bhildi in the northern and western border areas. Work is being done in a planned manner to strengthen the rail network in the border area.
A DPR for the construction of a 187 km new railway line to connect Anupgarh-Bikaner has been prepared at a cost of ₹2277 crore. This is in the next stage of approval. Along with this, the final location survey work is underway for the 380 km Jaisalmer-Bhabhar/Bhildi via Barmer and the 260 km Khajuwala-Jaisalmer new railway lines.
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