Rajasthan New Rail Project: New Rail Lines to be Laid in Districts Bordering India-Pakistan in Rajasthan, Strengthening Defence Connectivity

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also made an announcement in Parliament regarding the ongoing rail projects to further strengthen the rail network in border areas. He said that work is progressing rapidly on laying a defence line by connecting cities, towns, and villages from Anupgarh to Barmer in Rajasthan by railway line. Apart from this, a railway network is being established parallel to the border from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat along the India-Pakistan international border.