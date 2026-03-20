Rajasthan: Action Likely Against 10,000 Govt Schools, Reason Explained

The Joint Secretary had sought information on government primary schools with 0 to 14 enrollments and government upper primary schools with 0 to 24 enrollments on March 17. In response, the list of schools received has been fed into the Shala Darpan portal. Now, by March 23, various information, including nearby government schools for such schools, needs to be filled in the prescribed format. This will be discussed in a workshop in Jaipur. For this, District Primary Education Officers have been asked to bring the prescribed format filled to the Jaipur Education Complex. The future course of action regarding the integration of schools may also be decided on this day.