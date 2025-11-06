Abhishek Bachchan reveals 'time-table' theory behind wearing two watches, inspired by his father Amitabh Bachchan

Image: X @filmfare
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is known for his stylish demeanour, but recently, his double-watch look at a promotional event in Mumbai caught everyone's attention. During the promotion of his upcoming film, Abhishek was seen wearing two luxury watches on both wrists. This style statement quickly went viral on social media.
This is not the first time in the film industry that he has done something like this. In fact, wearing two watches at once is a trend in the Bachchan family, and Abhishek had previously revealed the unique reason behind it. According to a 2011 PTI report, Abhishek had stated, 'This fashion choice, actually, this trend of wearing two watches, was started by my mother. When I was in boarding school in Europe, she used to wear two watches to keep track of both time zones. Later, my father also adopted this tradition, and gradually it became a habit in our family.'
In a recent episode of KBC, Amitabh was also seen wearing two watches. Amitabh Bachchan also adopts this style, sometimes even wearing two or three watches. Big B himself had said, 'I do this for fun and to do something different.'
In February 2025, Abhishek celebrated his birthday in Mumbai after an ISPL match between Maajhi Mumbai and Falcon Risers Hyderabad at Dadaji Konddev Stadium. His father, Amitabh Bachchan, was present at the cake-cutting ceremony, and once again, both were seen wearing two watches. In fact, what started as a practical habit for the Bachchan family to stay connected across different time zones has now become a signature style.
Not only this, but Abhishek also recalled in a PTI interview how his father took the two-watch look a step further and made it a style icon moment during the promotion of his film 'Buddha Hoga Terra Baap' in 2011. The megastar always wore multiple watches during public appearances, which further strengthened this trend. Even today, whether it's red-carpet events, cricket matches, or film promotions, both Abhishek and Amitabh continue to wear two watches, keeping their family tradition alive and making a bold fashion statement.
