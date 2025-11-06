Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan reveals 'time-table' theory behind wearing two watches, inspired by his father Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan revealed the 'time-table' theory of himself and his father Amitabh Bachchan, explaining the reason behind wearing two watches…

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

बेटे और बाप की 'टाइम-टेबल' थ्योरी, अभिषेक बच्चन ने बताई 'दो घड़ियां' पहनने की अजीब वजह

Image: X @filmfare

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is known for his stylish demeanour, but recently, his double-watch look at a promotional event in Mumbai caught everyone's attention. During the promotion of his upcoming film, Abhishek was seen wearing two luxury watches on both wrists. This style statement quickly went viral on social media.

Reveals the 'strange reason' for wearing 'two watches'

This is not the first time in the film industry that he has done something like this. In fact, wearing two watches at once is a trend in the Bachchan family, and Abhishek had previously revealed the unique reason behind it. According to a 2011 PTI report, Abhishek had stated, 'This fashion choice, actually, this trend of wearing two watches, was started by my mother. When I was in boarding school in Europe, she used to wear two watches to keep track of both time zones. Later, my father also adopted this tradition, and gradually it became a habit in our family.'

In a recent episode of KBC, Amitabh was also seen wearing two watches. Amitabh Bachchan also adopts this style, sometimes even wearing two or three watches. Big B himself had said, 'I do this for fun and to do something different.'

A practical habit for the Bachchan family

In February 2025, Abhishek celebrated his birthday in Mumbai after an ISPL match between Maajhi Mumbai and Falcon Risers Hyderabad at Dadaji Konddev Stadium. His father, Amitabh Bachchan, was present at the cake-cutting ceremony, and once again, both were seen wearing two watches. In fact, what started as a practical habit for the Bachchan family to stay connected across different time zones has now become a signature style.

Not only this, but Abhishek also recalled in a PTI interview how his father took the two-watch look a step further and made it a style icon moment during the promotion of his film 'Buddha Hoga Terra Baap' in 2011. The megastar always wore multiple watches during public appearances, which further strengthened this trend. Even today, whether it's red-carpet events, cricket matches, or film promotions, both Abhishek and Amitabh continue to wear two watches, keeping their family tradition alive and making a bold fashion statement.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 01:15 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan reveals 'time-table' theory behind wearing two watches, inspired by his father Amitabh Bachchan

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

BB 19: Farhana Bhatt makes inflammatory comment on Abhishek during task

'बहस मत करो, तुम्हारी एक्स बाहर चप्पल लेकर खड़ी होगी...' फरहाना भट्ट ने अभिषेक पर किया भड़काऊ कमेंट
TV News

‘What would you do if I died first?’ Twinkle Khanna asked Akshay Kumar, and the actor’s unique reply is going viral again

Twinkle Khanna asked akshay kumar
Bollywood

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: Will Ayushmann's 'Thamma' Break the Record of Akshay Kumar's 3 Films?

Thamma Film
Bollywood

Actress Padmini Kolhapure, who won the Filmfare Best Actress Award at the age of 17, eloped with a director to get married

अभिनेत्री जिन्हें 17 साल की उम्र में मिला था 'फिल्मफेयर बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस अवॉर्ड', डायरेक्टर संग भागकर की थी शादी
Bollywood

Anushka Reacts to Fan’s Reel Calling Virat ‘Bewafa’, Garnering 28 Million Likes

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.