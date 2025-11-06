Abhishek Bachchan reveals 'time-table' theory behind wearing two watches, inspired by his father Amitabh Bachchan

This is not the first time in the film industry that he has done something like this. In fact, wearing two watches at once is a trend in the Bachchan family, and Abhishek had previously revealed the unique reason behind it. According to a 2011 PTI report, Abhishek had stated, 'This fashion choice, actually, this trend of wearing two watches, was started by my mother. When I was in boarding school in Europe, she used to wear two watches to keep track of both time zones. Later, my father also adopted this tradition, and gradually it became a habit in our family.'