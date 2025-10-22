Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Actor Sunny Deol’s bitter enmity with these six people continues for years

Sunny Deol is known not only as an action hero of Bollywood but also for his powerful dialogue delivery and screen presence. In fact, there are some actors with whom the actor and they tend to stay away from talking to each other. So, let's find out who these actors are...

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

'यह ढाई किलो का हाथ जब उठता है न, तोह इंसान उठता नहीं.... उठ जाता,' सालों से जारी है इस एक्टर के इन 6 लोगों से कट्टर दुश्मनी

Sunny Deol (Image: X)

Sunny Deol Enemies: Sunny Deol is known in Bollywood for his action hero persona, powerful dialogues, and commanding screen presence. However, did you know that there are several actors in Bollywood with whom Sunny Deol shares a strained relationship? It is reported that Sunny Deol not only avoids speaking to these artists but also refuses to see their faces. According to reports, these are Sunny Deol's off-screen enemies, with names ranging from Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Ajay Devgn

The first name on this list is Ajay Devgn, known for his calm demeanour. A dispute occurred between the two during the shooting of 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' in 2002. However, the exact reason for the fight is unknown.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The second name on this list is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is said that at one point, Aishwarya Rai refused to work with Sunny Deol in a film. Sunny Deol did not appreciate this decision by the actress, and their animosity began from then on.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Sunny Deol worked together in the film 'Joshiley'. Their animosity began when Anil Kapoor received credit for the film's success, while Sunny Deol did not. This greatly angered Sunny Deol, and he has not spoken to Anil Kapoor since.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol had a disagreement over a scene during the filming of 'Darr'. Sunny Deol was reportedly unhappy with the scene and expressed his displeasure. After this film, the two not only stopped working together but also avoided seeing each other's faces.

Akshay Kumar

Raveena Tandon was the reason behind the rift between Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol. It is said that Raveena Tandon informed Sunny Deol that Akshay Kumar had betrayed her. Upon hearing this, Sunny Deol became angry with Akshay Kumar and has not spoken to him since.

Aamir Khan

Furthermore, Sunny Deol's 'Gadar' and Aamir Khan's film 'Lagaan' clashed at the box office. Not only this, but their films 'Ghayal' and 'Dil' were also released around the same time. However, both will soon be seen together in the film 'Lahore 1947'.

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Actor Sunny Deol's bitter enmity with these six people continues for years

