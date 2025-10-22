Actor Sunny Deol’s bitter enmity with these six people continues for years

Sunny Deol Enemies: Sunny Deol is known in Bollywood for his action hero persona, powerful dialogues, and commanding screen presence. However, did you know that there are several actors in Bollywood with whom Sunny Deol shares a strained relationship? It is reported that Sunny Deol not only avoids speaking to these artists but also refuses to see their faces. According to reports, these are Sunny Deol's off-screen enemies, with names ranging from Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.