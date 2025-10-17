Baaghi 4: OTT Release Date Announced, Will It Create a Buzz?

Baaghi 4 OTT Release Date
Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff's much-awaited film 'Baaghi 4', which was released at the box office last month, has now arrived on the OTT platform. This is good news for fans eagerly awaiting the film's OTT release. It is worth noting that 'Baaghi 4', released on the box office on September 5, received mixed reactions from the audience and did not perform as expected at the box office. The previous 3 films of Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise 'Baaghi' were liked by the audience and also earned well.
However, in 'Baaghi 4', along with Tiger Shroff, actors like Harnaz Kaur Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and Shreyas Talpade are in the main roles. The film is directed by A. Harsha. According to Bollywood Hungama, 'Baaghi 4', made on a budget of approximately ₹80 crore, had a business of about ₹47.40 crore in India. In fact, the film's performance overseas was also not particularly strong, earning only ₹9.96 crore. Talking about worldwide collection, the film had collected only ₹66.39 crore.
In the film's story, Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) goes into a coma after an accident, and when he regains consciousness months later, he only remembers Alisha (Harnaz Kaur Sandhu). Ronnie's brother tells him that no girl named Alisha exists in his life; she is merely a figment of his imagination. As the story progresses, the suspense deepens further. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of the antagonist in the film.
If you haven't watched 'Baaghi 4' at the box office yet, you can now watch it on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film is streaming today, October 17, on Amazon Prime Video. So, enjoy 'Baaghi 4', packed with action and suspense, from the comfort of your home.
