Baaghi 4: OTT Release Date Announced, Will It Create a Buzz?

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff's much-awaited film 'Baaghi 4', which was released at the box office last month, has now arrived on the OTT platform. This is good news for fans eagerly awaiting the film's OTT release. It is worth noting that 'Baaghi 4', released on the box office on September 5, received mixed reactions from the audience and did not perform as expected at the box office. The previous 3 films of Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise 'Baaghi' were liked by the audience and also earned well.