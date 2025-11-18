Jaaved Jaaferi: From Troubled Bond with Father Jagdeep to Bollywood Fame

The child in the picture is none other than the famous actor Jaaved Jaaferi. He holds a distinct position in the Hindi film industry. He gained significant popularity as a judge on the renowned TV dance reality show "Boogie Woogie." Jaaved Jaaferi made his Bollywood debut with the film "Meri Jung." Very few people know that Jaaved Jaaferi is the son of the renowned actor Jagdeep. Jaaved Jaaferi and his father's relationship was not very good initially, as the actor was greatly troubled by his father's habits of drinking and gambling, which led him to resent him. Later, with time, their relationship improved.