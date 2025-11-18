Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Jaaved Jaaferi: From Troubled Bond with Father Jagdeep to Bollywood Fame

An old picture of an actor who made a name for himself in Bollywood has surfaced, and no one could recognise him. Details are inside.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

Jaaved Jaaferi hated father superstar Jagdeep actor married top Pakistani actress now big reveals on life

Jaaved Jaaferi (Image: Patrika)

Jaaved Jaaferi: Childhood pictures of Bollywood celebrities frequently go viral on social media, exciting fans. Currently, another black and white photograph is trending online, featuring a teenage boy. This boy has since become a well-known actor, a brilliant comedian, and a dancer in Bollywood. Can you recognise him? This is the same person who intensely disliked his father...

The child in the photo is Jaaved Jaaferi

The child in the picture is none other than the famous actor Jaaved Jaaferi. He holds a distinct position in the Hindi film industry. He gained significant popularity as a judge on the renowned TV dance reality show "Boogie Woogie." Jaaved Jaaferi made his Bollywood debut with the film "Meri Jung." Very few people know that Jaaved Jaaferi is the son of the renowned actor Jagdeep. Jaaved Jaaferi and his father's relationship was not very good initially, as the actor was greatly troubled by his father's habits of drinking and gambling, which led him to resent him. Later, with time, their relationship improved.

Jaaved Jaaferi Shared Many Anecdotes from His Life

Speaking of Jaaved Jaaferi's personal life, his first marriage was to the famous Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar, who appeared with Rishi Kapoor in the film 'Hina'. However, their relationship lasted only a year, after which they divorced. Zeba later married Adnan Sami.

Jaaved Jaaferi's Son Made His Bollywood Debut

Jaaved Jaaferi later married Habiba Jafri and settled down. Today, his son Meezaan Jafri is also making a name for himself in Bollywood. He can also be seen in the recently released film "De De Pyaar De 2."

