Users’ Reaction to X after CBFC Mutes Violence in ‘They Call Him OG’

Pawan Kalyan's film, 'They Call Him OG,' has been given an 'A' certificate by the censor board. The certificate includes orders to mute certain violent scenes in the film.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

They Call Him OG (Image: X)

They Call Him OG: Superstar Pawan Kalyan's most-awaited film ‘OG’ has taken audience anticipation to a new high. After receiving an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board, the film has become a hot topic on social media. It's been reported that scenes containing 1 second of hand-cutting, beheadings, and hammering; 3 seconds of neck stitching; and 9 seconds of close-up violence in a lodge have been removed. In fact, this is the biggest highlight of ‘OG’.

Film Receives ‘A’ Certificate

The censor certificate, which is going viral on social media, clearly shows the film has been given an ‘A’ certificate. This decision was taken considering the violence and action sequences in the film, directed by Sujeeth. According to the 123 Telugu website, some abuses have been muted as per the board's instructions. Given the hints of a dark and grittier narrative in the trailer, this move is not surprising.

Users' Comments on X

According to the CBFC, ‘OG’ is a 2-hour 34-minute film. Now that the certificate has been released, Pawan Kalyan's fans have high expectations for this much-anticipated film. The CBFC's order has caused considerable outrage among fans. Fans have also commented on X; one wrote, ‘This is a horrific bloodbath’, another wrote, ‘Good runtime.’ A third user wrote, ‘Eagerly waiting for ‘OG’ #TheyCallHimOG.’

This is the second time a Pawan Kalyan film has received an ‘A’ certificate, after ‘Panja’. Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead in ‘OG’, while Emraan Hashmi plays the villain. Strong performances are expected from actors such as Shriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The film is set to release on the big screen tomorrow, September 25th. It remains to be seen whether the story and violent scenes will create a box office storm.

