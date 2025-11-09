Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

'Chhaava' Ruled the Box Office for 8 Months, 'Kantara' Broke Collection Records, Who Will Challenge Them in the Remaining 50 Days?

With only two months left until the end of 2025, fans are hopeful of witnessing a big blockbuster film before the year concludes. But which film has emerged victorious so far? Let's delve into the top 10 Indian films that have garnered the highest collections this year.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

Image: Patrika

Bollywood vs South Box Office 2025: With less than two months remaining in the year, 2025 is drawing to a close. Throughout these ten months, numerous Indian films have graced the silver screen, making it a significant year for cinema. In the top 10 list, the pan-India release South film 'Kantara Chapter 1' has surpassed the Bollywood film 'Chhaava' to claim the top spot.

Previously, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava' held the number one position in the worldwide gross collection chart. Released in February, this film was a major earner. However, on October 2nd, Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' snatched the top spot, pushing 'Chhaava' to second place. 'Kantara Chapter 1' has amassed a worldwide gross collection of ₹850 to ₹900 crore. In comparison, 'Chhaava' grossed between ₹797.34 and ₹809 crore.

The third position in the top 10 list is occupied by 'Saiyaara', starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda. This Bollywood film, released on July 18th, garnered a gross collection of approximately ₹579.23 crore (Box Office 2025). Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie' ranks fourth with a worldwide gross collection of ₹675 crore. 'War 2' is in fifth place.

Four Bollywood Films in This List

Looking at the Bollywood films in this list, only four have managed to secure a place. Besides Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' and 'Saiyaara', and 'War 2', Aamir Khan's film 'Sitare Zameen Par' is also on the list, ranking tenth. In contrast, six South Indian films are featured in the list.

Total Earnings of the Indian Film Industry - ₹9232 Crore

Considering the remaining time in 2025, the entire Indian film industry has earned ₹9232 crore so far, with a total gross collection of ₹10645 crore, according to Sacnilk. During this period, a total of 1333 films were released in cinemas. Bollywood led this list, followed by the Telugu film industry, and then Tamil at third place.
See the list-

Audiences Have High Hopes for These Films

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the remaining two months. However, the list includes a host of promising films set to release by the end of the year. These include the film 'Ikkees', Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' (December 5, 2025), Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's film 'Alpha', Kartik Aaryan starrer romantic film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', '120 Bahadur', and Prabhas starrer 'Salaar 2'. 'Salaar 2' is scheduled for release on December 25th.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Box office

Box Office Collection

Published on:

09 Nov 2025 11:02 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Chhaava' Ruled the Box Office for 8 Months, 'Kantara' Broke Collection Records, Who Will Challenge Them in the Remaining 50 Days?

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Haq Vs Jatadhara Box Office Day 1: Know Who Outperformed Whom on Day 1

'हक' बनाम 'जटाधारा', जानें किसने किसको पहले दिन पछाड़ा
Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan reveals 'time-table' theory behind wearing two watches, inspired by his father Amitabh Bachchan

बेटे और बाप की 'टाइम-टेबल' थ्योरी, अभिषेक बच्चन ने बताई 'दो घड़ियां' पहनने की अजीब वजह
Bollywood

BB 19: Farhana Bhatt makes inflammatory comment on Abhishek during task

'बहस मत करो, तुम्हारी एक्स बाहर चप्पल लेकर खड़ी होगी...' फरहाना भट्ट ने अभिषेक पर किया भड़काऊ कमेंट
TV News

‘What would you do if I died first?’ Twinkle Khanna asked Akshay Kumar, and the actor’s unique reply is going viral again

Twinkle Khanna asked akshay kumar
Bollywood

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: Will Ayushmann's 'Thamma' Break the Record of Akshay Kumar's 3 Films?

Thamma Film
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.