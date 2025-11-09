'Chhaava' Ruled the Box Office for 8 Months, 'Kantara' Broke Collection Records, Who Will Challenge Them in the Remaining 50 Days?

Image: Patrika
Bollywood vs South Box Office 2025: With less than two months remaining in the year, 2025 is drawing to a close. Throughout these ten months, numerous Indian films have graced the silver screen, making it a significant year for cinema. In the top 10 list, the pan-India release South film 'Kantara Chapter 1' has surpassed the Bollywood film 'Chhaava' to claim the top spot.
Previously, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava' held the number one position in the worldwide gross collection chart. Released in February, this film was a major earner. However, on October 2nd, Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' snatched the top spot, pushing 'Chhaava' to second place. 'Kantara Chapter 1' has amassed a worldwide gross collection of ₹850 to ₹900 crore. In comparison, 'Chhaava' grossed between ₹797.34 and ₹809 crore.
The third position in the top 10 list is occupied by 'Saiyaara', starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda. This Bollywood film, released on July 18th, garnered a gross collection of approximately ₹579.23 crore (Box Office 2025). Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie' ranks fourth with a worldwide gross collection of ₹675 crore. 'War 2' is in fifth place.
Looking at the Bollywood films in this list, only four have managed to secure a place. Besides Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' and 'Saiyaara', and 'War 2', Aamir Khan's film 'Sitare Zameen Par' is also on the list, ranking tenth. In contrast, six South Indian films are featured in the list.
Considering the remaining time in 2025, the entire Indian film industry has earned ₹9232 crore so far, with a total gross collection of ₹10645 crore, according to Sacnilk. During this period, a total of 1333 films were released in cinemas. Bollywood led this list, followed by the Telugu film industry, and then Tamil at third place.
See the list-
It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the remaining two months. However, the list includes a host of promising films set to release by the end of the year. These include the film 'Ikkees', Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' (December 5, 2025), Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's film 'Alpha', Kartik Aaryan starrer romantic film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', '120 Bahadur', and Prabhas starrer 'Salaar 2'. 'Salaar 2' is scheduled for release on December 25th.
