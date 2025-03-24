Dhanashree Initially Rejected Yuzvendra Chahal’s Marriage Proposal, Set a Condition Before Saying Yes

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, few know that Dhanashree initially refused Chahal’s marriage proposal. When Chahal decided to learn dance during the pandemic, he met Dhanashree, who taught dance online. During this time, they started talking, and one day Chahal asked Dhanashree, “Why are you always so happy?” Dhanashree explained that she finds happiness in small things. At that moment, Yuzvendra Chahal decided he would marry her. He abruptly asked Dhanashree if she would marry him, but she refused, setting a condition that they meet first before discussing further. After their first meeting in Mumbai, Dhanashree accepted Chahal’s proposal, and they decided to marry. However, things started deteriorating between them two years after their marriage, and the divorce petition revealed that they had been living separately since 2022.

Dhanashree Trolled for Alimony Users on social media are saying that Dhanashree and Chahal’s marriage was bound to fail; they were not meant for each other. Some claim it was Dhanashree’s plan to get alimony, while many others are supporting her. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce was finalised on March 20, 2025, and it is reported that Chahal will pay Dhanashree ₹4.75 crore in alimony, of which ₹2.37 crore has already been paid.