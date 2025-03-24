scriptDhanashree Initially Rejected Yuzvendra Chahal’s Marriage Proposal, Set a Condition Before Saying Yes | Dhanashree Initially Rejected Yuzvendra Chahal&#39;s Proposal, Set a Condition Before Saying Yes | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Dhanashree Initially Rejected Yuzvendra Chahal’s Marriage Proposal, Set a Condition Before Saying Yes

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, few know that Dhanashree initially refused Chahal’s marriage proposal.

MumbaiMar 24, 2025 / 09:52 am

Patrika Desk

Dhanashree Yuzvendra Chahal Divorced

Dhanashree Yuzvendra Chahal Divorced

Dhanashree Yuzvendra Chahal Divorced: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree have both moved on within three days of their divorce. Both have returned to their respective work. While Dhanashree has become active again with dance and videos, Yuzvendra Chahal has left to play in IPL 2025. Fans say that seeing them, it seems as if they never loved each other. Now, three days after the divorce, a big truth about Dhanashree and Chahal has come to light, leaving fans shocked. They question how such a marriage could have taken place, suggesting Dhanashree acted correctly at the time. Let’s find out what the whole matter is.
Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, few know that Dhanashree initially refused Chahal’s marriage proposal. When Chahal decided to learn dance during the pandemic, he met Dhanashree, who taught dance online. During this time, they started talking, and one day Chahal asked Dhanashree, “Why are you always so happy?” Dhanashree explained that she finds happiness in small things. At that moment, Yuzvendra Chahal decided he would marry her. He abruptly asked Dhanashree if she would marry him, but she refused, setting a condition that they meet first before discussing further. After their first meeting in Mumbai, Dhanashree accepted Chahal’s proposal, and they decided to marry. However, things started deteriorating between them two years after their marriage, and the divorce petition revealed that they had been living separately since 2022.

Dhanashree Trolled for Alimony

Users on social media are saying that Dhanashree and Chahal’s marriage was bound to fail; they were not meant for each other. Some claim it was Dhanashree’s plan to get alimony, while many others are supporting her. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce was finalised on March 20, 2025, and it is reported that Chahal will pay Dhanashree ₹4.75 crore in alimony, of which ₹2.37 crore has already been paid.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dhanashree Initially Rejected Yuzvendra Chahal’s Marriage Proposal, Set a Condition Before Saying Yes

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bijapur IED Blast Injures Two Security Personnel

National News

Bijapur IED Blast Injures Two Security Personnel

in 4 hours

Cheaper Flights from Jaipur: Airfares Down 25-50%

Special

Cheaper Flights from Jaipur: Airfares Down 25-50%

in 4 hours

Yoga Instructor Suffers Silent Heart Attack After Marathon Session

Health

Yoga Instructor Suffers Silent Heart Attack After Marathon Session

in 4 hours

Rajasthan: Rs 800 to be credited into accounts from 27 March, preparations begin

Special

Rajasthan: Rs 800 to be credited into accounts from 27 March, preparations begin

in 5 hours

Latest Bollywood

Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce: Cracks Emerged Three Years Ago

Bollywood

Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce: Cracks Emerged Three Years Ago

3 days ago

Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend's Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce from Dhanashree

Bollywood

Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend's Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce from Dhanashree

4 days ago

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar Naache' Song Released

Bollywood

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar Naache' Song Released

6 days ago

Amitabh Bachchan Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Earnings at 82

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Earnings at 82

6 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

Dhanashree Initially Rejected Yuzvendra Chahal’s Marriage Proposal, Set a Condition Before Saying Yes

बॉलीवुड

Dhanashree Initially Rejected Yuzvendra Chahal’s Marriage Proposal, Set a Condition Before Saying Yes

in 5 hours

Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce: Cracks Emerged Three Years Ago

बॉलीवुड

Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce: Cracks Emerged Three Years Ago

3 days ago

Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend's Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce from Dhanashree

बॉलीवुड

Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend's Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce from Dhanashree

4 days ago

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar Naache' Song Released

बॉलीवुड

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar Naache' Song Released

6 days ago

Amitabh Bachchan Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Earnings at 82

बॉलीवुड

Amitabh Bachchan Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Earnings at 82

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.