Dharmendra Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital After Condition Worsen

However, news is now coming in that Dharmendra has been admitted to the hospital. So far, sources close to the actor have not clarified this and stated that it was just a routine health check-up. According to HT, Dharmendra is currently in Breach Candy Hospital, but there is no cause for concern. The actor's health is good and he often goes to the hospital for routine medical tests. However, news of his demise is also circulating in some places.