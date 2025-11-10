Dharmendra Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital After Condition Worsen

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Dharmendra Health Update: Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra and 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini often make headlines for their love story, but for the past few days, Dharmendra's fans have been worried about him. For the last several days, Dharmendra's health has been serious, due to which he has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment and is currently on a ventilator. It is noteworthy that he has been struggling with health problems for a long time.
According to HT, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. More information about his health is not yet available. In fact, Dharmendra's family has not yet issued any official statement in this regard. Earlier this month, when Dharmendra went to the hospital, his wife, actress and politician Hema Malini, had stated about his health that he was fine.
However, news is now coming in that Dharmendra has been admitted to the hospital. So far, sources close to the actor have not clarified this and stated that it was just a routine health check-up. According to HT, Dharmendra is currently in Breach Candy Hospital, but there is no cause for concern. The actor's health is good and he often goes to the hospital for routine medical tests. However, news of his demise is also circulating in some places.
Although no information has been released from official sources, fans have started praying for his long life, and there has been a stir on social media. However, there is no cause for concern as he is absolutely fine. On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen on screen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' (2024) alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
