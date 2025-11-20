Dharmendra Health Update: Major Health Update After a Week of Discharge

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to the hospital due to ill health, was discharged after approximately 11 days and is currently undergoing treatment at home. His friends and fans are eager to know about his condition. It has been about a week since the actor was discharged, and now a health update has emerged. People are praying for his long life on social media.
The entire nation has been praying for Dharmendra's health. His friends and fans are visiting his home to get any update on the actor's condition. In this regard, a piece of good news has come from sources, according to an NDTV report, regarding the health of everyone's favourite Dharmendra. Sources have stated that the 89-year-old veteran actor is now much better than before and is recovering.
According to reports, Dharmendra experienced breathing difficulties a few days before October 31, after which he was rushed to the hospital. He was then shifted to the ICU. Subsequently, news emerged that the actor's condition had suddenly deteriorated to the extent that he was put on a ventilator.
Later, reports of his demise surfaced, but his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini immediately refuted these claims. The family took the actor home the very next day after his discharge. He is currently undergoing treatment under the care of his family, and his health is continuously improving. This news has brought a sigh of relief to his fans.
Meanwhile, Dharmendra's birthday is next month on December 8. Reports indicate that the actor's 90th birthday this year will be a grand affair, attended only by his family and close friends.
