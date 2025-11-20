Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Dharmendra Health Update: Major Health Update After a Week of Discharge

Dharmendra returned home from the hospital a week ago. There were reports that an ICU room had been set up at his home for his treatment. Now, a major health update has emerged.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

Dharmendra Health Update

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)

Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to the hospital due to ill health, was discharged after approximately 11 days and is currently undergoing treatment at home. His friends and fans are eager to know about his condition. It has been about a week since the actor was discharged, and now a health update has emerged. People are praying for his long life on social media.

Dharmendra's Health Update Revealed

The entire nation has been praying for Dharmendra's health. His friends and fans are visiting his home to get any update on the actor's condition. In this regard, a piece of good news has come from sources, according to an NDTV report, regarding the health of everyone's favourite Dharmendra. Sources have stated that the 89-year-old veteran actor is now much better than before and is recovering.

Admitted Due to Breathing Difficulties

According to reports, Dharmendra experienced breathing difficulties a few days before October 31, after which he was rushed to the hospital. He was then shifted to the ICU. Subsequently, news emerged that the actor's condition had suddenly deteriorated to the extent that he was put on a ventilator.

Later, reports of his demise surfaced, but his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini immediately refuted these claims. The family took the actor home the very next day after his discharge. He is currently undergoing treatment under the care of his family, and his health is continuously improving. This news has brought a sigh of relief to his fans.

Dharmendra's Birthday to be Celebrated on December 8

Meanwhile, Dharmendra's birthday is next month on December 8. Reports indicate that the actor's 90th birthday this year will be a grand affair, attended only by his family and close friends.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Dharmendra deol

Dharmendra Latest News

Published on:

20 Nov 2025 10:06 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra Health Update: Major Health Update After a Week of Discharge

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan share first glimpse of newborn daughter, Pens emotional note

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura reveals their daughter first picture on instagram
Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Touches PM Modi's Feet, Speaks on Faith and Love

Aishwarya Rai Touches PM Narendra Modi Feet
Bollywood

Aditi Mukherjee Dies in Accident After Suffering Severe Head Injury

Actress Aditi Mukherjee death in road accident
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's son turns 1 month old, couple reveals first glimpse and name

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha
Bollywood

Fact Check: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's First Baby Boy Photo Goes Viral, Is It an AI Image?

Fact Check: विक्की कौशल-कैटरीना का पहला बेबी-बॉय फोटो वायरल, क्या ये है AI फोटोज
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.